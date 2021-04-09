Last Updated:

Suriya's Latest Snap From Suriya40 Dropped By Makers; Fans Say, "vera Level Sir"

The makers of Suriya's next movie tentatively titled Suriya40 recently dropped the actors look from the movie. The picture since then has been trending.

South Indian movie star Suriya Sivakumar is currently shooting for his next movie with director Pandiraj. Tentatively titled Suriya40, the actor joined the film's shooting on March 18 after recovering from COVID-19. The actor had then shared the first look from the sets of the movie on his social media platforms which showed the actor holding a pistol in his hands. The makers of the film recently posted another look of Suriya from his movie Suriya40.

Suriya's latest picture from Suriya40

The photo was shared by Sun Pictures, the banner producing the movie. Sharing the picture, the makers wrote, "Suriya Sivakumar from the sets of #Suriya40BySunPictures." The picture shared shows Suriya facing backwards and walking away from the camera alone on the road. The interesting part of the poster is that Suriya is seen dragging along a sword with him. The actor's look comprises of a shirt and mundu. 

Netizens react to Suriya's latest picture from Suriya40

Fans of the actor were delighted to get a glimpse of Suriya Sivakumar from his next project and shared their excitement for the same. The netizens also shared that they cannot wait for the release of the movie and were impressed by the actor's look, especially with the sword. Read some of the fan comments below.

Suriya's movies and other projects

Suriya Sukumaran popularly known as Suriya has been a part of the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list a total of six times. He made his debut in 1997 with the movie Nerukku Ner but got his shot to fame after his breakthrough role in the 2001 movie Nandha. He also played the lead role in the original Ghajini which was later remade in Hindi. 

On the work front, Suriya was last seen in the Amazon Prime movie Soorarai Pottru which released in October 2020. The movie directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad received rave reviews by the audience with the viewers deeming the movie to be Oscar-worthy. The movie was also selected as one among the ten Indian films that were screened at the 78th Golden Globes Awards under the "Best Foreign Film" category. Other than being an actor, Suriya also launched his own production banner titled 2D Entertainment in 2013. He has produced several films under his production banner including Pasanga 2, Magalir Mattum, Jackpot and Soorarai Pottru.

