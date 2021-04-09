Suriya's Latest Snap From Suriya40 Dropped By Makers; Fans Say, "vera Level Sir"

South Indian movie star Suriya Sivakumar is currently shooting for his next movie with director Pandiraj. Tentatively titled Suriya40, the actor joined the film's shooting on March 18 after recovering from COVID-19. The actor had then shared the first look from the sets of the movie on his social media platforms which showed the actor holding a pistol in his hands. The makers of the film recently posted another look of Suriya from his movie Suriya40.

Suriya's latest picture from Suriya40

The photo was shared by Sun Pictures, the banner producing the movie. Sharing the picture, the makers wrote, "Suriya Sivakumar from the sets of #Suriya40BySunPictures." The picture shared shows Suriya facing backwards and walking away from the camera alone on the road. The interesting part of the poster is that Suriya is seen dragging along a sword with him. The actor's look comprises of a shirt and mundu.

Netizens react to Suriya's latest picture from Suriya40

Fans of the actor were delighted to get a glimpse of Suriya Sivakumar from his next project and shared their excitement for the same. The netizens also shared that they cannot wait for the release of the movie and were impressed by the actor's look, especially with the sword. Read some of the fan comments below.

I think it will be another kaapan ðŸ™„



Please make it soo nice waiting for comeback â¤ï¸ — ð‘ªð’—ð’‡ ð‘µð’‚ð’ð’…ð’‰ð’Šð’ð’Š (@Nandhin08892621) April 9, 2021

Wow! My expectation for this movie goin beyond my stage. Hope this movie will be massive for Suriya. No hope, damn sure it willâ¤ï¸. Heartly wishes for Suriya nd team crew



Good human will deserve honour



By- Thala fan. #Valimai #Suriya40 pic.twitter.com/lnV0QIQ3pj — Bharatháµ›áµƒË¡á¶¤áµáµƒá¶¤ (@bharath9907) April 9, 2021

Sir ah kolla masss uhhhhðŸ˜¯ðŸ˜¯ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥

The sworddddd âš”ï¸ðŸ—¡ï¸ðŸ—¡ï¸ðŸ—¡ï¸ðŸ—¡ï¸âš”ï¸@Suriya_offl annan sambavam loadingâ¤ï¸ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ‘‘

Waiting liya veri yerthu antha first look ah yeppo realse pannuvinga ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º#suriya40 pic.twitter.com/gA8yz9Xqbs — suriya rasigan afridiË¢áµ’áµ’Ê³áµƒÊ³áµƒâ± áµ–áµ’áµ—áµ—Ê³áµ˜ (@AfridiHastin) April 9, 2021

Gokkaa Makkaa ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ Goosebumps ra dei ðŸ˜­ðŸ”¥ðŸ’¥ @pandiraj_dir Annae....... Marana Sambavam panitu erukinga now expectations on peak na....ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥@Suriya_offl Thalaivaa ðŸ”¥ Long hair with Dhothi and vestti , kaila Kaththi vaal...poduu ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ #Suriya40 #VaadiVaasal #Suriya pic.twitter.com/dje9IWlDW0 — ShyamaL Ttz âš”ï¸ðŸ”¥âš”ï¸ (@ShyamalTtz) April 9, 2021

Suriya's movies and other projects

Suriya Sukumaran popularly known as Suriya has been a part of the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list a total of six times. He made his debut in 1997 with the movie Nerukku Ner but got his shot to fame after his breakthrough role in the 2001 movie Nandha. He also played the lead role in the original Ghajini which was later remade in Hindi.

On the work front, Suriya was last seen in the Amazon Prime movie Soorarai Pottru which released in October 2020. The movie directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad received rave reviews by the audience with the viewers deeming the movie to be Oscar-worthy. The movie was also selected as one among the ten Indian films that were screened at the 78th Golden Globes Awards under the "Best Foreign Film" category. Other than being an actor, Suriya also launched his own production banner titled 2D Entertainment in 2013. He has produced several films under his production banner including Pasanga 2, Magalir Mattum, Jackpot and Soorarai Pottru.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Suriya Instagram)