Suriya's Soorarai Pottru And Other South Films Based On Aviation That Fans Should Watch

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru failed to make it to the Oscar nominations but the film was loved by the audience. The film was chosen among the only ten Indian films that were to be screened as one of the Best Foreign Films at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. There are several other films based on aviation that have received critical appreciation for their story. From Take Off to Kandahar, here are some blockbusters based on aviation.

South Indian films based on aviation

Soorarai Pottru

Suriya's films that have made an impact on the audience include Soorarai Pottru. The release of the film was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tamil film is directed by Sudha Kongara and written by Kongara. The film starred actors like Suriya, Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. Actors like Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas played supporting roles in the movie. The movie was inspired by the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. The plot focused on the life of Maara, a young man from a village who has a dream to launch his own airline company. He has to face several hurdles in order to fulfil his dream. The film had become to second-most tweeted hashtag during its release.

Take Off

Take Off is a Malayalam drama thriller directed by Mahesh Narayan. The film featured Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film was based on Indian nurses working in Iraq. In the film, Meera, an Indian nurse, and her colleagues are held hostage by some terrorists in Iraq. An Indian ambassador named Manoj uses his wit to rescue them all and bring them back safely to India. The actors were critically appreciated for their performance.

Uyare

Uyare is a 2019 Malayam film that featured Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas in lead roles. The film is directed by Manu Ashokan and it marks his directorial debut. The film revolves around the life of Pallavi Raveendran played by Parvathy. She is an aviation student who survives an acid attack which hampers her career as a pilot. The film was a commercial success and received several awards at the Asianet Film Awards.

Kandahar

Kandahar is a 2010 Malayalam war film. The film is directed by Major Ravi and it is the third instalment of the Major Mahadevan film series. The film stars Mohanlal playing the lead role as Major Mahadevan. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Ganesh Venkatraman, who made their Malayalam debuts. The plot of the film revolves around the hijacking of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999. Major Mahadevan and his team go on a mission to deal with the terrorists.

Kaatru Veliyidai

Kaatru Veliyidi is a Tamil romantic war film directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari portraying lead roles while Lalitha, Rukmini Vijayakumar, Delhi Ganesh and RJ Balaji are seen in supporting roles. The film is set up in the Kargil War of 1999. It revolves around an Indian Air Force pilot who recalls the time he fell in love with a doctor in the war. He was kept prisoner at a jail in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The film had received mixed reviews but the actors were highly appreciated for their performance.

