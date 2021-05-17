Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' Ranks 3rd On The Global IMDb List With High Ratings

Indian drama film, Soorarai Pottru was recently listed amongst the most-rated films on the global platform, IMDb. The film bagged the third position with a whopping 9.1 score, following classics like The Shawshank Redemption and Godfather, which secured the first and second positions respectively. The Tamil film stars superstar Suriya in the lead role and hit the theatres amidst the pandemic in 2020. It had received a raving response from fans and critics alike and also attracted a huge audience after its release on a leading OTT platform.

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru ranks high

The film Soorarai Pottru has achieved yet another milestone as it was ranked third in the IMDb Top 1000 movies list. Paparazzi member Viral Bhayani posted details about the landmark set by the Tamil entertainer along with the official poster of the film. They posted a screenshot of the IMDb page which mentions Soorarai Pottru in the third position while the 1994 classic, The Shawshank Redemption stands at the first position with a rating of 9.3 out of 10.

Soorarai Pottru was also a part of the nomination race for Oscars 2021 in numerous categories, including Best Actor, Best Director, and others. It was also filmed at the Shanghai Film Festival, gaining massive attention for its strong content. Have a look at details about Soorarai Pottru’s ranking here.

The film Soorarai Pottru was premiered for the audience in November 2020 and is amongst the most critically acclaimed films of 2020. The plot of this film has been inspired by true events and revolves around the story of Maara, who dreams about having an airline service of his own. The multiple struggles and obstacles that he faces in the process, forms the premise of this film. It stars actor Suriya in the lead role and is based on the novel, Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey, by GR Gopinath. Director Sudha Kongara Prasad has helmed the film and has also played a key role in the writing team.

