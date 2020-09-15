'Surya: The Soldier' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Movie

My Name Is Surya, My Home is India is a Hindi dubbed version of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India Telugu language action-drama film, written and directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. The film was a super hit at the box office and made around Rs 100 crores. The film was about a young man who must control his anger in order to fulfil his dreams of fighting at the LOC. Here is information about the cast and characters of the film.

'Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India' cast

Allu Arjun as Surya

Allu Arjun is a popular actor in the south Indian film industry and in this film, has portrayed the lead role. The actor’s character in the film was that of an army officer who was court-martialled for disciplinary action. However, with his exit from the Indian army, his dreams of getting posted at the LOC are now shattered.

The plot of the film shows how Surya will overcome his anger management issues. He must control his anger and get approval about the same from the top psychologist of the country, who also happens to be his estranged father. As the plot of the film unfolds, Surya shows evident improvement in his character and is able to reconcile with everyone he has hurt in the past including his girlfriend Varsha.

Arjun Sarja as Professor Rama Krishna Raju

Actor Arjun Sarja has portrayed the character of Rama Krishna Raju, a profound psychologist who is also the estranged father of Surya. Raju challenges Surya to control his anger in three weeks in order to get his approval to join the army. He also listens to Surya and his problems and ultimately, after Surya has proved himself, he signs Surya’s approval letter.

Anu Emmanuel as Varsha

Anu Emmanuel portrayed the character of Varsha who was the girlfriend of Surya. Surya broke up with Varsha after she distanced herself from him after she got to know about his profession. Surya had earlier misbehaved with Varsha’s uncle, but later, they reconcile.

Other supporting cast

Thakur Anoop Singh as Challa's son

R. Sarathkumar as Challa, a dreaded gangster

Boman Irani as Col. Sanjay Shrivastav, Surya's superior

Sai Kumar as Mustafa

Pradeep Rawat as PC

Harish Uthaman as PC's brother

Rao Ramesh as Surya's godfather

Nadhiya as Satya, Surya's mother

Here's the trailer:

