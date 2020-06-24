Sushant Shelar Helps The Needy By Providing Them With Food And Essential Supplies

Celebrities from the Marathi industry have come forward to make their contributions after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special emergency fund in March 2020. The announcement was made to fight the Covid-19 pandemic situation. From donations to distributing food, celebrities are using their social media platforms to garner support from fans. Recently, Sushant Shelar of Bigg Boss Marathi fame offered help to the daily wage workers by providing them with food and other essential supplies. Keep reading to know more:

ALSO READ: Sena Leader Hits Back At MNS On 'Maha-Khichdi' Remark, Says 'We Are Bitter Shiv Sainiks'

Here’s how Sushant Shelar helped workers amid the crisis

Sushant Shelar is a well-known figure in the Marathi entertainment industry. The actor, who has worked in many films, plays, and TV serials, has come forward to offer help to the daily wage workers. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant distributed food and other essentials things to the needy whose lives are most affected due to restrictions during the lockdown.

Sushant's gesture was loved by many, and fans appreciated his thoughtfulness. The outbreak of coronavirus, which has resulted in a lockdown that has exceeded 90 days now, has impacted the daily wage earners across industries. Many people, including staff, technicians, supporting artists, are struggling to meet their daily needs.

ALSO READ: Subodh Bhave Flaunts His Jawline Leaving Fans In Splits; Here's Why

Apart from Sushant Shelar, many other Marathi celebs stepped forward to make their contributions. Love Sonia actor Sai Tamhankar donated Rs. 1.5 lakhs to the CMO relief fund. Another leading actor of the Marathi entertainment industry, Sonalee Kulkarni also contributed to the CMO relief fund. Apart from this, Marathi TV actor Prashant Damle also gave Rs 10,000/- to each of his crew members.

On the professional front

On the work front, Sushant Shelar was recently seen in sports drama ‘Vijeta’. The film was produced by veteran Hindi film director and producer Subhash Ghai under Mukta Arts banner. The film also had stars like Madhav Deochake, Manasi Kulkarni, Tanvee Kishore, Devendra Choughule, and many in the prominent roles. The plot of the sports drama movie revolved around the life of a coach and his teammates. The film also portrayed how the team aims to win gold for Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: NCP Minister Casts Cloud Over Aaditya Thackeray's 'Mumbai 24/7' Plan; BJP 'vindicated'

ALSO READ: Subodh Bhave’s Picture Of ‘dwaar-paal’ Has His Fans Doubling In Laughter, See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.