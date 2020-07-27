Sushmita Konidela's Web Series Shooting Stops After Crew Member Tests COVID-19 Positive?

Sushmita Konidela, the eldest daughter of Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi, recently forayed into production with Gold Box Entertainment. Sushmita Konidela was supposed to produce a web series for Zee5, the shooting of which was reportedly started a few days back. However, it has now been reported by an online portal that the shoot of Sushmita Kondiela's web series is stopped after a crew member tested COVID-19 positive.

According to a report published on Saturday, July 25, a member from the set of Sushmita Konidela's web series tested coronavirus positive, which forced the makers to halt the shooting of the upcomer. Reportedly, all crew members who were in close contact with the COVID-19 positive patient are in self-isolation. The forthcoming series stars Prakash Raj in the lead.

All details about Sushmita Konidela's web series

The untitled series is reported to be inspired by a real-life incident that revolves around terrorism. The web series is directed by Oy! fame Anand Ranga, and also features Sampath Raj in a pivotal role. The forthcoming digital series will premiere on Zee5 and will be an 8-episode series. The web series is bankrolled by Sushmita Konidela and husband Vishnu Prasad under the production banner Gold Box Entertainment.

Sushmita Konidela's career

Sushmita Konidela, the eldest daughter of Chiranjeevi, is a popular costume designer down Tollywood. She debuted as a costume designer with Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Khaidi No 150, which won her praises. However, her work got noticed in Surrender Reddy's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The movie, starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, narrates the tale of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who revolted against the atrocities of East India Company.

On the work front, Sushmita Konidela will be handling the costumes for Koratala Siva's Acharya, which stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. The movie's shooting is stalled due to COVID-19. Besides costume designing, Sushmita Konidela is reported to venture into movie production soon.

