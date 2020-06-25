'Swarajya Janani Jijamata' Shoot Resumes, Makers Share A BTS Pic

Following all precautions and rules laid by the state government, shoot for Marathi serial Swarajya Janani Jijamata, resumed on Tuesday, June 23, in Mumbai. After the government granted permission earlier this month to resume shoots, warajya Janani Jijamata becomes the first Marathi serial to start shooting in Mumbai. Earlier this month state government had given a green signal to resume shoots of the films, web series and serials. The official social media handle of the channel shared a BTS picture from the sets, featuring the lead actors and crew, to give a sneak peek to its viewers. See the pic below:

Swarajya Janani Jijamata resumes shoot

All producers and the team flung into action to get permission from respective civic bodies and district administration. After taking permission from the officials, the shoot for the serial resumed early morning on Tuesday. Reportedly, on Monday the entire set of the shoot was sanitized. The makeup room and other areas were also sanitized.

Amruta Pawar and Vikram Gaikwad had also shared a few BTS pictures in the story session of their social media handles. In the photos, makeup artists are doing their makeup and styling their looks for their respective onscreen characters Jijamata and Shahajiraje.

Reportedly, on the first day of the shoot, producer-actor Dr Amol Kolhe was present on the set to guide the crew regarding the SOPs. It is reported that the artistes and backstage artists were given a briefing and training a week before the shoot started. Talking about the serial, Swarajya Janani Jijamata is the story of Jijamata, mother of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The period-drama series telecasts on Sony Marathi TV from Monday to Saturday at 8.30 PM. The serial showcases her life from a young age.

Actor Amruta Pawar is seen essaying the lead, that is Jijamata, while Nishtha Vaidya has played young Jijamata. Along with them, the lead cast of Swarajya Janani Jijamata also has Swapnali Patil as Mhalasabi and Sneha Mangal as Bhagirathibai. It is the second serial by Jagdamb creations after the historical serial Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji.

