Swathi Reddy Sparks Divorce Rumours After Deleting Wedding Photos With Husband Vikas Vasu

Tollywood actress Swathi Reddy was last seen on screen with Brahmanandam in the 2022 film Panchathantram. Since then, the actress worked in Month Of Madhu and Idiots but both the films never got released. Now, Swathi has made headlines for sparking divorce rumours with her husband Vikas Vasu.

2 things you need to know

Swathi Reddy made her acting debut in 2008 with Tamil film Subramaniapuram.

The actress has worked in more than 25 films.

Swathi Reddy deletes wedding pictures

Swathi Reddy recently went viral on social media when the reports of the actress separating from her husband of 5 years surfaced on the internet. The rumours were solidified when the actress removed her wedding photos from her social media accounts. However, neither a formal confirmation or denial has been made by both the parties involved.

(Swathi Reddy deleted her wedding pictures from her Instagram handle | Image: Instagram)

Divorce rumours in 2020

This is not the first time Swathi has gone through divorce rumours on the internet. Previously in 2020, the actress archived all her photos with her husband leading fans to believe their separation. Later, she explained, saying that the only reason she archived them was to clean up the profile and that nothing else was going on. Even a video of how she archived them was shared by her.

After the split rumours surfaced, she also deleted her Instagram account and stated, "I thought social media was not the right place to be at that point in time. I am just an actor with a blue tick. Balancing an online life and real life was getting surreal."

Swathi Reddy and Vikas Vasu tied the knot in 2018. According to reports, Vikas is a pilot who works in Indonesia. While the wedding ceremony was attended by only close friends and family, the couple later hosted a reception in Kerala for her industry friends.