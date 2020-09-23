'Mumbai Pune Mumbai' Jodi Swwapnil Joshi And Mukta Barve Reunite In This Fun Video; Watch

Swwapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in the Marathi movie industry. After having won the hearts of the audience in movies, the two have recently reunited again for their fans. Read ahead to know all about the collaborations of Swwapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve

Swwapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve reunite on-screen

Swwapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve’s on-screen chemistry is loved a lot by the Marathi audience. The two have worked together in a couple of movies and are the face of the Mumbai Pune Mumbai movie franchise. Recently, on September 23, 2020, Swwapnil Joshi took to his official Instagram handle in order to post a recent advertisement that the two actors have appeared in for a jewellery brand.

In the advertisement, Swwapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve play the characters of a married couple who get involved in a fun and sweet banter. Swwapnil Joshi captioned the post, “अधिक मासाची तुमची तयारी झाली का? दर तीन वर्षांनी येणारा अधिक मास किंवा पुरुषोत्तम मास म्हणजे आपल्या लाडक्या जावयाचं कोडकौतुक करायला एक हक्काचं निमित्त नाही का? गोडधोड, कापडचोपड, भेटवस्तू याबरोबर सोन्याचांदीचं विशेष वाण सुद्धा हवंच ना? पीएनजी ज्वेलर्स मध्ये तुम्हाला मिळतील अधिकच्या वाणासाठी एकाहून एक सरस व्हरायटीज. मग, कधी करताय खरेदी? #अधिक_मास

Swwapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve had collaborated for a number of plays and Tv shows. However, the jodi became popular when they appeared together on-screen in the Marathi language romantic drama movie, Mumbai Pune Mumbai (2010). Directed and co-written by Satish Rajwade, Mumbai Pune Mumbai cast Swwapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the love story between a boy and girl from different cities of Pune and Mumbai, respectively

and how their competitive spirits get them together. The film was critically and commercially successful and a super hit at the box office. A sequel to the movie, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2 (2015) was released with the same lead cast of the movie. In 2018, the third instalment to the Mumbai Pune Mumbai series, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3 was released, also having the same lead cast.

