Swwapnil Joshi Announces 'Bali' Release Date, Asks 'Kaun Ahe Elizabeth?' In Eerie Poster

After impressing audiences with his performance in Mogra Phulaala, Swwapnil Joshi is now all geared up to star in his first horror film, Bali. On Thursday, March 4, the Mitwaa actor, took to his Instagram space to release the motion poster of his upcoming horror flick. While doing so, Swwapnil teased his followers with interesting detail about the film’s plot.

Swwapnil Joshi shares Bali’s motion poster

In the poster, a scared Swwapnil appears to be covered in blood. Soon after this, the viewers are left with an important question, ‘Kaun Ahe Elizabeth?’, which translates to ‘Who is Elizabeth?’ in English. While sharing the post, Swwapnil opined that deception can lurk in any corner as Elizabeth can appear from every corner. This indicates that Elizabeth is the main antagonist and the supernatural being which Swwapnil is pitted against in the film.

Further on, Swwapnil asks everyone to be careful as the spirit is hunting for someone to sacrifice their life. Going by the caption, it is clear that the supernatural entity is on a rampage to kill and seek blood. What remains unknown is how Swwapnil will tackle the entity. Check out the post shared by him below:

à¤§à¥‹à¤–à¤¾ à¤•à¥‹à¤£à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¹à¥€ à¤•à¥‹à¤ªà¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥‚à¤¨ à¤¹à¥‹à¤Š à¤¶à¤•à¤¤à¥‹.

Elizabeth à¤•à¥‹à¤£à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¹à¥€ à¤•à¥‹à¤ªà¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥‚à¤¨ à¤¯à¥‡à¤Š à¤¶à¤•à¤¤à¥‡.

à¤¸à¤¾à¤µà¤§ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¤¾. à¤†à¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¥‹à¤£ à¤ à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤¤à¥€à¤šà¤¾ 'à¤¬à¤³à¥€'?

'à¤¬à¤³à¥€', à¤²à¤µà¤•à¤°à¤š à¤¯à¥‡à¤¤ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡.

The production of Bali began back in 2019 and in February 2020, the actor announced that the shooting of the film has been wrapped. Sharing an eerie photo, Swwapnil wrote, “I promised in the beginning of 2020 that this year is gonna be the year of experiments. One of those experiments was to enter the "Horror" genre. I'm extremely happy to announce that soon this experiment is gonna bear fruits. It's a wrap on "à¤¬à¤³à¥€” (Victim). I must say it's been a really wonderful journey with awesome companionship”. Check out the post below:

Even after the film’s shooting process was completed but the COVID-19 lockdown caused further delays in the release of the film. Now, while sharing the motion poster, Swwapnil also announced that the Marathi film Bali is all set to hit the cinema houses on April 16, this year. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

(Promo Image Source: Swwapnil Joshi Instagram & still from Bali's motion poster)

