Swwapnil Joshi Announces Release Date Of 'Bali' In His Latest Post

Swwapnil Joshi has strongly established himself in Marathi films owing to the long list of films that he has worked in. It has been a while since the actor was last seen performing on the big screen, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, he is all set to appear in Bali, which is his upcoming Marathi film. With the anticipation of the film having considerably grown ever since it was announced, the actor has finally shared the release date of the film. He has also shared a little insight into the film's plot, which has yielded exciting reactions from his fans.

Swwapnil Joshi announces Bali release date

Several movies have been lined up for releases ever since the restrictions on theatres have been opened up. Swwapnil Josh’s next movie Bali is also among the many films that are heading for a theatrical release. He has revealed that his film will be releasing on April 16, which makes it likely that the trailer of the film will also be released quite soon. Along with sharing the poster and the release date, Joshi has also shared a peek into the plot of this film.

Penning his caption in Marathi, how talked about how no one cannot go free once they come near ‘Elizabeth’. He then posed the question which translates to, “But who is Elizabeth?”. He then said that fans will get to learn more about this plot in the theatres, after it releases on April 16. His loyal fans immediately took to the comments section and praised his look in the upcoming horror film, along with expressing their excitement for the release of this film.

Swapnil Joshi had begun his acting career way back in 1989, in the television show titled Uttar Ramayan. He worked in several other television shows before eventually landing his break in the 1997 film titled Ghulam-E-Mustafa. He has since been a consistent face in Marathi films, working in Mangalashtak Once More, Pyaar Vali Love Story, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai and its sequel and many more. The last film that he was seen in was Mogra Phulaalaa, which released in 2019.

