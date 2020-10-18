When Swwapnil Joshi Proudly Shared A Video Of Daughter Dressed As Lal Bahadur Shastri

Marathi actor Swwapnil Joshi proudly shared a video of his daughter Mayra Joshi who dressed up as Indian Political leader Lal Bahadur Shastri. The actor's daughter had dressed up as the political leader for a school gathering, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Swwapnil Joshi was stunned at how technology had played a huge role in the current education system of India. Sharing a video of his daughter, he shared how the school authorities were holding a school gathering online.

Swwapnil Joshi's daughter dressed as Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri was the former Prime Minister of India, who was born on October 2, 1904. Swwapnil Joshi dressed up his daughter as the former political leader. She gave a small speech for her school's social gathering. She was dressed in a white Kurti and a white dhoti, resembling the former leader. She wore a brown Koti on her outfit, looking exactly like the former leader. Swwapnil Joshi also drew a fake moustache on his daughter's face and made her wear a cap too. Swwapnil Joshi's daughter stood in front of a mobile phone as she recited the lines she had learnt.

Many of Swwapnil Joshi's celebrity friends left comments under his daughter's video. Swwapnil Joshi's friend Jay Thakkar left a comment under his daughter's video calling her 'very talented'(sic). Swwapnil Joshi's friends Sonali Khare, Samidha Guru and Sukhada Khandekar also left comments under his video praising his daughter. Some of Swwapnil Joshi's fans also left comments under his daughter's video, praising her and sending her virtual love.

On the work front, Swwapnil Joshi made his debut on the digital platform with the web series Samantar. The web series also starred Tejaswini Pandit, Nitish Bharadwaj and Swwapnil Joshi. Samantar follows the journey of a man who's life changes after he goes on a journey to find a man who shares the same destiny as him. He also appears in various Marathi TV shows. Lately, he was seen in the Marathi film Mogra Phulalaa, directed by Shrabani Deodhar. The film also starred Sai Deodhar, Neena Kulkarni and Chandrakant Kulkarni.

