Swwapnil Joshi Shares How He Was Offered His Debut Role As Child Actor In 'Uttar Ramayan'

Swwapnil Joshi made his acting debut as a child actor and has a career spanning over two decades. Recently, the actor talked about his remarkable roles and feels it has been a fulfilling journey that he embarked on as a nine-year-old. Talking about the same in a recent interview, Swwapnil Joshi said that his debut role of Kush in Uttar Ramayan was offered to him during the days when there was no mobile or social media at all.

Swwapnil Joshi opens about his career

Sharing the story of how he got his debut role, Swwapnil revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times that during a skit at Ganeshotav celebrations, his small role was noticed by an actor living in the same society. This actor shared Joshi's picture with Ramanand Sagar’s production house. Later on, Swwapnil received a call from the makers at his neighbour’s landline, which his father thought was some prank. Swwapnil further shared that after much persistence from the producers, he became a part of the show.

Further, Swwapnil also appeared in another mythological show, Shri Krishna. Written and directed by Ramanand Sagar, the actor played teenage Krishna. The series also starred Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, Ashok Kumar Balkrishnan, Deepak Deulkar, Pinky Parikh among many others. Talking about his role in Shri Krishna, Joshi said that it became a cult role until he decided to quit and move on.

Swwapnil Joshi has worked on several Hindi and Marathi projects. Talking about the same, he said that his shows were all in typical Hindi and he had no issue learning and projecting himself in those characters. He further added that his mother asked him to take up some Marathi projects too. According to Swwapnil, starring in Marathi movies gave him a number of brilliant characters to portray including his blockbuster flick, Dunyadari.

A peek into Swwapnil Joshi's movies

Swwapnil Joshi made his big-screen debut with the 1997's film Ghulam-E-Mustafa. Another Hindi film he starred in was Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. Some of the popular Marathi films of Swwapnil Joshi's career include Checkmate, Amhi Satpute, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai, Duniyadari, Mitwaa, Pyaar Vali Love Story, Welcome Zindagi, Tu Hi Re, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2, Bhikari, Fugay, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3, Mogra Phulaalaa and many others.

Promo image source - Swwapnil Joshi's Instagram