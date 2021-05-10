Swwapnil Joshi Treats His Fans With A '5 Step Plan' To Kick Start Monday

Actor Swwapnil Joshi often shares quotes about life on his social media account. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared his Monday motivation, treating his fans with a 5 step plan to kick start Monday. Take a look at Swwapnil Joshi's Instagram post below.

Swwapnil Joshi shares his Monday motivation

Taking to Instagram, Swwapnil shared “5 steps to start your Monday” guide as follows:

Wake up early. Take a cold bath. Make your to-do list on Friday for Monday. Don’t skip that healthy breakfast. Meditate for 10 mins. & focus on your growth.

Earlier, Swwapnil shared a “5 types of people you want to surround yourself with” guide which was as follows:

The inspired

The passionate

The motivated

The grateful

The open-minded

Have a look at some of the inspirational and motivating quotes shared by Swwapnil below.

A look at Swwapnil Joshi's Mother's Day wish

On May 9, Swwapnil took to his social media account and shared a special Mother’s Day wish for his fans. He shared a video of himself and his mother addressing the fans and speaking about the day. In the video, he said that Mother’s Day should be celebrated every day, all 365 days, whole life. He said that every mother is special to their child and each one of them has different stories. In his caption, he said, “ ‘To the world, you are a mother, but to my family, you are the world.’ Happy Mother's Day”.

About Swwapnil Joshi's shows and movies

Swwapnil Joshi started his acting career with the show Uttar Ramayana, where he played the role of young Kusha. He has worked in Hindi shows such as Hudd Kar Di, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Hare Kkaanch Ki Choodiyaan and more and appeared in Marathi television shows such as Krishna, Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta.

His first Marathi film was Manini in which he played a lead role. He went on to appear in films such as Duniyadari, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai as a lead character. He has also appeared in comedy shows such as Comedy Circus and Papad Pol – Shahabuddin Rathod Ki Rangeen Duniya. He was most recently seen in the film Bali along with Pooja Sawant.

