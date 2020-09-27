Swwapnil Joshi's 'Satte Pe Satta' Remake 'Amhi Satpute' Had A Nursery Rhyme Inspired Song?

Swwapnil Joshi starrer Amhi Satpute was a Marathi remake of the Hindi action comedy film Satte Pe Satta. The movie was produced by Sachin Pilgaonkar who also plays the lead role, alongside other primary cast members which includes Ashok Saraf, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Swwapnil Joshi, Atul Parchure and Nirmiti Sawant. Helmed by Sachin Pilgaonkar, the film performed moderately at the box-office and was not praised by the audience and fans alike. But do you know that the title track of the movie has some connection with the nursery rhyme named Hickory Dickory Dock?

Trivia about Swwapnil Joshi-starrer Amhi Satpute

A remake of classic Hindi film Satte Pe Satta, Swwapnil Joshi starrer Marathi film named Aamhi Satpute was released in the year 2008. Sachin Pilgaonkar, who played the younger brother in the original Hindi film, portrayed the role of an older brother in this Marathi remake. The movie's soundtrack had seven songs in total and was produced by Jitendra Kulkarni. The title track of the film was inspired by the nursery rhyme Hickory Dickory Dock.

The movie is about seven sisters who live in a village. Purna (played by Supriya Pilgaonkar) is adopted by Anna (portrayed by Ashok Saraf), who has six daughters of his own. The seven brothers and sisters, especially the youngest brother (essayed by Swwapnil Joshi), made an impact on the silver screen. The film clocked its 12th anniversary in January 2020.

Unknown facts about the film

Supriya Pilgaonkar played the role of Hema Malini from the original film while Swwapnil Joshi essayed the role of Sachin.

Sachin started working on this movie after he and his wife Supriya won the Nach Baliiye dance competition in the year 2005.

The film had huge expectations but was just an average film at the box-office.

The storyline of the film was changed a bit from the original and showed the seven boys playing the role of sisters in the movie wherein the original version they were portrayed as friends.

Ashok Saraf's character was not part of the original film, and it was an added character to the Marathi film where he essayed the role of the father of the seven sons.

Sachin named the film Sathpute as its story of seven brothers and its a common surname among Maharashtrians.

The film was announced to be a remake of Satte Pe Satta which was released in the year 1982. But before its release, Sachin clarified that it was an adaption of Seven Brides For Seven Brothers(1954) which was the inspiration behind the Hindi film. He also stated that Satte Pe Satta had a crime angle while this film is a musical comedy Marathi venture.

Sachin Pilgaonkar and Swwapnil Joshi later teamed up after ten years for Ranangan which was released in the year 2018.

