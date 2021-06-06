Swwapnil Joshi's Awards And Recognition; From Best Actor To Style Icon Of The Year

Pyaar Vali Love Story actor Swwapnil Joshi worked his way through a child artist to becoming one of the most sought-after actors in the Marathi Film industry. Swwapnil Joshi's debut in the film industry was at the mere age of nine where he appeared in Ramanand Sagar’s show Uttar Ramayana. Since then, the actors added several awards and recognitions to his name through his work in over three decades.

The actor was not only seen in movies but also in some of the popular TV shows of the Marathi industry. His appearance in the comedy show Fu Bai Fu as a judge earned him several awards as well. Take a look at the list of Swwapnil Joshi's awards over the years here.

Swwapnil Joshi's awards

1. Best Actor

MICTA for Duniyadari in 2013.

Maharashtra State Film Awards for Duniyadari in 2014.

IMFFA for Duniyadari in 2014.

Dada Saheb Phalke Chitrapat Sanman for Duniyadari in 2014.

Raja Paranjape Sanman for Duniyadari in 2014.

Kala Ratna Awards for Mitwaa in 2016.

Dada Saheb Phalke Chitrapat Sanman for Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2 in 2017.

Srujan Yuva Kalaakaar for Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2 in 2017.

Swami Bhushan Rajyastariya Puraskar for Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2 in 2017.

NBC News Makers Achiever's Awards for Bhikari in 2018.

Suvichaar Gourav Awards for Bhikari in 2018.

Swami Bhushan Rajyastariya Puraskar for Mogra Phulaalaa in 2019.

Sakaal Premier Awards for Mogra Phulaalaa in 2019.

Maharashtra Rajya Marathi Patrakar Sangh Puraskar for Mogra Phulaalaa in 2020.

Nod for Best Actor in Filmfare Awards Marathi in 2017.

2. Style Icon of the Years Awards

Maharashtracha Favourite Kon for Duniyadari in 2013.

Lokmat Awards' Maharashtra's Most Stylish MI Lokmat for Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2 in 2017.

Lokmat Awards' Maharashtra's Most Stylish Readers Choice Awards Lokmat Style Award for Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2 in 2017.

Maharashtracha Favourite Kon's Style Icon of the Year for Bhikari in 2018.

Lokmat Awards' Maharashtra's Most Stylish Actor Marathi Contribution to Regional Cinema for Mogra Phulaalaa in 2018.

3. Tarunai Award

Pu La Deshpande Tarunai Sanman for Dil Vil Pyar Vyar in 2002.

Pu La Deshpande Tarunai Sanman for Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai in 2012.

4. Best Judge

Zee Marathi Awards for Fu Bai Fu in 2013.

5. Maharashtra's Superstar

Suwarna Ratna Awards for Mogra Phulaalaa in 2019.

6. Majjedar Kalakar of the Year

Second Majja Digital Awards for Mogra Phulaalaa in 2019.

IMAGE- SWWAPNIL JOSHI'S INSTAGRAM

