Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s Writer Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's Wife Passes Away

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's writer Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's wife Paruchuri Vijayalakshmi passed away earlier today. The writer’s wife breathed her last today morning, i.e on August 7, 2020. She was 74 years old. Celebs Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh have offered their condolences.

Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's wife Paruchuri Vijayalakshmi was at her Hyderabad residence during her last moments. According to several reports, she had not been keeping well for quite some time. She passed away after suffering from a heart attack early morning today.

Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao’s brother Paruchuri Gopala Krishna took to social media to share the news. He wrote, “We are sorry to inform you that Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's wife Paruchuri Vijayalakshmi has passed away today morning. - Team Paruchuri Gopalakrishna”.

Reportedly, many industry members have contacted Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's family through phone calls. Chiranjeevi who starred in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy reportedly called up the writer to offer his condolences. Even actor Venkatesh Daggubati called the writer to offer his last respects. According to reports, Chiranjeevi will also be attending the funeral of Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao’s wife Vijayalakshmi. The last rites will be held today. However, there has been no confirmation on the same yet.

Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao is a part of the writer duo Paruchuri brothers. His brother Paruchuri Gopala Krishna is also the past of the pairing. The duo is considered to be one of the most iconic writer duos in the Telugu film industry. Several industry insiders consider the Paruchuri Brothers to be one of the initial screenwriters to have achieved star status and went on to become one of the most popular screenwriters.

Paruchuri Brothers aka Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao and Paruchuri Gopala Krishna first started out in 1978 with Chalicheemalu. From then on, there has been no looking back. The duo gained became a household name for their work in the 1980s. Their most popular works include Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Kajal Aggarwal’s Sita, Rana Daggubati’s Nene Raju Nene Mantri, and Daggubati Venkatesh starrer Drushyam.

