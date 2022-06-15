T Rajendar Jets Off To US For Medical Treatment, Gets Emotional At Airport

Noted actor and filmmaker T. Rajendar, who is suffering from stomach-related illness, has jetted off to the US for more advanced medical treatment. According to various media reports, the veteran film personality is said to be suffering from a stomach ailment and was undergoing treatment in Chennai and Singapore. But, later the family decided to go ahead with the treatment in the USA.

Now, before leaving for abroad, according to various viral pictures surfacing on social media, the legendary actor addressed the media at the Chennai airport. The emotional star spoke to the paparazzi with a teary-eyed and said, "I am going to America for treatment only for my son Silambarasan. My son is a great man in films and a good man in life."

The iconic star's son, actor Silambarasan, also known as Simbu has been stationed in the US for quite some time where he has been looking after the arrangements. During his recent meeting with the paparazzi outside the airport, T. Rajendar also added that his doting son even had to postpone the audio launch of his upcoming drama, Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, and also, the shooting of his action drama, Pathu Thala to take care of his father.

The prolific star even said that he is proud that he has a son, who is not only a talented actor but also has so much love for his parents. Before he left for the US, the actor was paid a visit by legendary star Kamal Haasan at his residence. The actor who is basking in the success of his latest outing Vikram had shared a picture with T Rajendar, and his tweet fairly translated to English read, "Brothers coming back in good health!" Even Chief Minister MK Stalin sent his love to the star while wishing him a speedy recovery.

At the airport, the actor who is overwhelmed with all the blessings and love thanked CM Stalin and Kamal Haasan for visiting him at the hospital in Chennai, where he was undergoing treatment up till now. According to Pinkvilla, the legendary actor was quoted saying that he is optimistic that he will return to the country in the best of health.



Earlier, after various reports on T Rajendar's health started surfacing online, his son had issued a statement on Twitter and had given an update on the same. "Dear fans, press, and media, My father had sudden chest pain and we admitted him to a private hospital. During the medical check-up, it was revealed that he had small bleeding in the stomach, and the doctors have advised him to undergo the next step of treatment. So, considering his health we have been taking him abroad for the next step of medical treatment. He is conscious and fine. He will be meeting you all soon after the medical treatment. Thanks all for your prayers and love (sic)," the statement read.



IMAGE: Facebook/ZeeTamil/Instagram/Spreadlove_1