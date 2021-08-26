Taapsee Pannu & Vijay Sethupathi's 'Annabelle Sethupathi' Makers Release First Poster; See

Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu’s much-awaited feature film, Annabelle Sethupathi's first look poster is finally out in which the duo looks terrific. The makers unveiled the first look of the poster on Thursday, August 26 at 5 pm. Along with the poster, the release date was also announced. The horror-comedy is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on September 17, 2021, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The posters look promising and have already gone viral with fans seeming excited ahead of the movie's release. The movie marks Taapsee's first collaboration with Vijay and her second Tamil film after the 2019 Game Over. The movie's Hindi title reads Anabelle Rathore.

Annabelle Sethupathi's first look poster, release date out

Sharing the movie's first look poster, Taapsee wrote, "Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all. #AnnabelleSethupathy Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17." Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram, the movie is touted to be a horror-comedy, where the lead actors will reportedly be seen essaying dual roles. Have a look.

Vijay Sethupathi also shared the movie's first look "Here it is #AnnabelleSethupathi first look. Streaming from Sep 17th on @disneyplushotstarvip", he wrote. The duo started filming for the movie in Jaipur last year, which got wrapped in a span of less than one month. The Deepak Sundarrajan directorial will also star Radikaa Sarathkumar, Devadarshini, Madhumita, Subbu Panchu, Yogi Babu and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. The makers had planned a theatrical release for the movie, but Boeing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will witness an OTT premiere.

More about the leading duo's upcoming projects

Apart from Annabelle Sethupathi, Vijay Sethupathi has an interesting movie lineup in his kitty. The actor will next be seen in Vikram, which will also star Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. He will also take on a role in a political thriller titled Laabam, alongside Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. He will also star in Delhi Prasad Deenadayal's political drama Tughlaq Durbar. It is being produced by Lalit Kumar, with screenplay and dialogues written by Balaji Tharaneetharan.

Meanwhile, the Haseen Dillruba actor will star opposite Gulshan Devaiah in Blurr, which is the Hindi remake of Julia's Eyes. She will also star in Shabaash Mithu, which follows the life of Indian cricketer, Mithali Raj. The film will be directed by Srijit Mukherji. Apart from these, she will also take on roles in Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta.

IMAGE: TAAPSEE PANNU/ INSTA