Taapsee Pannu Announces Release Date Of Telugu Film 'Mishan Impossible' With New Poster

On Monday, February 28, actor Taapsee Pannu took to social media to announce the release date of her upcoming Telugu flick, Mishan Impossible. For those unaware, this movie will mark Taapsee's return to the Telugu cinema almost after three years. As soon as the piece of good news surfaced online, fans of the South diva took to her comment section to express their excitement.

When is Taapsee Pannu's Mishan Impossible releasing?

The Rashmi Rocket star shared a brand new poster of Mishan Impossible as she unveiled the film's premiere date. In the new poster, Taapsee appears to be running as she is followed by three kids at the back. All of them seem to be racing against time as they aim to emerge victoriously. While sharing the poster, Taapsee confirmed that her forthcoming film will release theatrically on April 1, 2022.

She wrote. "Joining these 3 firecrackers as we rush to a theatre! #MishanImpossible releasing on 1st April. P.S- no I am not running in this film it’s only a visual representation of our excitement for the film". Take a look at the announcement poster below:

Helmed by Swaroop RSJ, Mishan Impossible is a joint production of Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment. Upon seeing the poster, fans of Taapsee couldn't control to express their excitement. While one said, "Excited!!!", another compared her with actor Tom Cruise. Check out their reactions below:

It was in the month of November, last year when Taapsee Pannu confirmed that she has wrapped up the shooting of Mishan Impossible. She took to Instagram to express, "Some films are made with the mind and done with heart.... this one has all hearts ...Wrapped up #Mishan Impossible with these little firey superstars." The actor also shared pictures with her child co-stars and the director of the movie Swaroop RSJ.

Apart from Mishan Impossible, Taapsee has a slew of projects lined up for her. She was last seen alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin in Loop Lapeta. She will essay the role of cricketer Mithali Raj in the biographical movie, Shabaash Mithu. Pannu also has Blurr, Dobaaraa and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? in the pipeline.

