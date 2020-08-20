'Tabahi Zulm Ki' Cast: Everything You Need To Know About The Actors In The Movie

Tabahi Zulm Ki is a 2016 film directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is written by Puri Jagannadh and A. Sreedha. This action film has 5.8 stars out of 10 on IMDb. The story of this film revolves around Alia, who is the daughter of Javed Ibrahim who is a gangster. He falls in love with a girl named Sathya who is a journalist and does not want to associate herself with him as she wants to good and eradicate corruption. In the lead of this film, fans can see Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Aditi Arya and Jagapathi Babu. The film is titled Ism in its original language of the release. Here is all you should know about the Tabahi Zulm Ki cast.

'Tabahi Zulm Ki' cast

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is seen in the role of Sathya Marthand in this film. This actor started his career with 2003s Tolichupulone and since then has been seen in several films. Some of his films are Kalyan Ram Kathi, NTR: Mahanayakudu, Entha Manchivaadavuraa, Naa Nuvve, Lakshmi Kalyanam, and Athanokkade.

(Source: Nandamuri Kalyanram facebook)

Aditi Arya

Aditi Arya was seen in the role of Alia Khan. Aditi Arya started her career with this film in 2016 and since then has worked in a couple of films. Some of her works are Spotlight 2, Seven, and Unlock- The Haunted App (TV series). Now she will be seen in an untitled Vardhan Ketkar Film and Teriyaan Meriyaan Hera Pheriyan. She also is a titled Femina Miss India 2015.

Jagapathi Babu

Jagapathi Babu was seen in the shoes of Javed Bhai. Jagapathi has worked in over 120 films in his career that started with 1974s Manchi Manushulu. He also produced a film titled Samudram. Some of his other films are Ragulutunna Bharatam, Pillalu Diddina Kapuram, Jailor Gari Abbai, Maa aavida collector 1996, Main Hoon Hero Khiladi, Nagaram Nidra Potunna Vela, Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, Alludu Garu Vacharu, and Naalo Vunna Prema.

Other 'Tabahi Zulm Ki' cast members are

Tanikella Bharani

Ajay Ghosh

Vennela Kishore

Krishna Murali Posani as Home Minister

Easwari Rao

Jayaprakash Reddy

Shraavya Reddy

Kalyan Vasanth as Ethical Hacker

