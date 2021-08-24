Tamannaah Bhatia & Gopichand Starrer 'Seetimaarr' To Get Theatrical Release On THIS Date

Action hero Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia are ready to entertain the audience with their sports drama Seetimaarr, which finally has a release date after lengthy postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, the production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen took to their social media handles to announce the movie's theatrical release on September 3. Sharing a new poster of Gopichand, they wrote, "Mark the date and lock it! We are Loading on Sept 3rd, Only in theatres. #SeetimaarrOnSept3.”.

The movie is being helmed by Sampath Nandi, who also expressed his excitement on Twitter. “A..n..d here we go. Guysssssss… GET READY TO #Seetimaarr On Sep 3,", he wrote. The movie was planned for April 2021 release but got pushed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. There were also speculations about the sports drama witnessing an OTT release, but with theatres operating with 50% capacity or more, makers found it more pragmatic to give it a theatrical release.

More about the Sampath Nandi directorial

Seetimaarr marks director Sampath Nandi’s second collaboration with Gopichand after the duo collaborated on Goutham Nanda. The movie, based on the Kabaddi sport, features Gopichand along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Digangana Suryavanshi taking on the female leads. Tamannaah is also associating with Sampath for the third time after Racha and Bengal Tiger.

Gopichand will be seen in a coach's avatar, who hails from Andhra Pradesh and will have a face-off with Jwala Reddy ( Bhatia's character) the coach of the Telangana all-girls team. Actor Digangana Suryavanshi will be seen as a village belle, who falls in love with the protagonist, while Bollywood's Rohith Pathak is also set to play a crucial role.

The movie is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under her banner Srinivasa Chitturi. It also stars Bhumika Chawla, Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh, Rehaman, and Tarun Arora in key roles. Soundar Rajan is the cinematographer, while Mani Sharma has composed the music for the film.

On the wok front, Gopichand will be seen in a Maruthi directorial Pakka Commercial where he will be seen along with Raashi Khanna. The movie is slated for an October 2021 release. While Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in Anil Ravipudi F3, slated for a 2022 release, Merlapaaka Gandhi directorial Maestro, Gurtundha Seetakalam in which she has been paired opposite actor Satya Dev as well as Plan A Plan B.

(Image Credit: IAMSAMPATHNANDI/ TWITTER)