Tamannaah Bhatia Bags Spot In Forbes' Most Influential Social Media Stars Of South Cinema

Forbes India recently conducted a study and released the list of top 30 most influential South actors on social media by Calculating their Instagram influence using various metrics. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia with more than nine million followers on Instagram bagged the 10th spot on the list. With the influx of more regional content PAN-India, the South Indian actors boast a massive fan following across the nation.

Forbes recently released the list of Top 30 most influential stars on social media and actor Tamannaah Bhatia has bagged the 10th spot on the list. Talking about her new feat, the actor said, "Social Media has become an integral part of all our lives, and it is a great platform to have an interaction with all my fans who have supported me in my journey. It is a special feeling to be listed as the Most Influential Social Media Star because it is a space that I share with my fans and followers."

Meanwhile, Bhatia was recently seen in the movie, Maestro, the official Telugu remake of the 2019 Hindi movie Andhadhun. Tamannah took on Tabu's role in the movie and via her Instagram wrote that she was honoured to step in Tabu's shoes. She wrote, "This was the first day of Maestro. This was also the day we locked the look for my character in the movie. Looking back, this movie is so special to me - not only because it has been made with a lot of love and care, but also because I had the honour to step into Tabu mam’s @tabutiful rendition of Simran."

Meanwhile, Tamannaah will next be seen in Anil Ravipudi's F3, a sequel to the 2019 superhit film F2: Fun and Frustration. She will also be seen in the romantic drama film Gurthunda Seethakalam, it is a remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail. The actor will also be sen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the Hindi movie Bole Chudiyan. Bhatia has also been roped in to play the lead role in the Telugu remake of the superhit Hindi film Queen. The movie is titled That Is Mahalakshmi and also stars Shibani Dandekar, Roopa Lakshmi, Samarth Ashok Hegde, Geetanjali and CVL Narasimha Rao in supporting roles.

Image: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks