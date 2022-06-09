Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On North-South Debate; Says, 'language Doesn’t Matter..'

With more films from the South cinema flourishing across the world, a debate about its impact on Bollywood began some time ago. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep have also expressed their clashing views on the same.

However, Tamannaah Bhatia, who has worked in both Bollywood and South cinema, recently broke her silence and mentioned how all the projects are from Indian cinema.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about how she is displeased with the north and south divisions of cinema. Expressing her thoughts, Bhatia said it is the people who have misunderstood the debate and created differences between the south and north film industries. Emphasising how she believes in one Indian cinema, Tamannaah said,

"But it really doesn’t matter which of India you are coming from. You just need to be super authentic. The world looks at it as Indian cinema."

Tamannaah Bhatia, who made her Cannes Film Festival debut this year, mentioned how the megaevent made her gain a new perspective on the ongoing debate. She mentioned how nobody categorized Indian films that were showcased at the film festival if they were from the south or north and said, "They called it an Indian film." She further added how Indians are dividing the cinema in the country and attending the festival changed her perspective.

Tamannaah Bhatia shares her views on the north-south debate

Tamannaah Bhatia has wowed the audience by showcasing her acting skills in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films for years. Talking about her journey as an actor, the Baahubali star said, "I am actually probably the biggest recent example of how language doesn't matter."

She added that she is a Sindhi girl from Mumbai, who speaks Tamil and Telugu. As a large part of her life has been spent in the South cinema, people think that she is from South India. Tamannaah Bhatia added how her goal in life was to become an actor and not be a part of either north or south film industry. She further said, "In the end, it is about creating authentic content. One can be in any part of our country and reach people with authentic content."

Image: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks