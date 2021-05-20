Tamannaah Bhatia Calls 'November Story' Passion Project; "I Have Poured My Heart And Soul"

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming Disney+Hotstar series November Story will be out today, i.e. May 20. Ahead of the release, the actor took to her Instagram to share the trailer and also wrote a note about the project. In the trailer, there were several questions asked regarding murder and a dead body that was found in a locked-up house. The police, as well as other investigators, can be heard talking about the victim and the horrific accident. While sharing the gist of the series, the actor wrote that the series is finally releasing after 2 years and expressed her excitement. Check it out.

Tamannaah Bhatia talks about 'November Story'

In the caption, Tamannaah revealed that she has worked very hard for the project and put her soul into it. It reads, "A passion project that weathered many storms over the last 2 years but has finally emerged triumphant because of cumulative hardwork, grit and foresight of the entire crew. A project that is more personal than professional, a project that I poured my heart and soul into wholeheartedly.Hotstar Special #NovemberStory releases today on @disneyplushotstarvip". In the comment section, fans expressed their excitement. Check out the post.

(Image Courtesy: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram post)

About 'November Story' cast

The series is produced by Ananda Vikatan for Disney+ Hotstar and is directed by Indhra Subramanian. Fans will see Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. Earlier, the actor took to her Instagram to share details about her character. She wrote, "Meet Anu, a part-time hacker and a full-time devoted daughter who would go to any lengths to save her father." She mentioned five things the audience should know about Anu Ganesan. She described that her character always saves the day and she is extremely passionate about her work. She is a problem solver, a devoted daughter, and is extremely determined. She will get things done the way she wants and stay firm on her decisions. Other than her, the show will also feature G.M. Kumar, Pasupathy, Vivek Prasanna, Aruldoss, and others. Have a look at the character description of Tamannaah Bhatia.

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.