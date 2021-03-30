Tamannaah Bhatia Devours Messy Mango In 'Don't Rush Challenge'; Watch Video

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram on Monday and shared her own version of celebrating Holi. She is seen happily eating a mango wrapped up in her blanket and is all smiles. She is grooving to the song Eduardo Luzquiños 'Don't Rush (Remix) [feat. ANS, JORDAN]'. The actor in her jovial mood wrote, "Get messy! Bura na maano, holi hai #dontrushchallenge #doingitmyway #happyholi". Watch the video of her Don't Rush Challenge and see what her followers reacted to her messy mango video here.

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming web series 11th Hour teaser released

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to star in the upcoming web series 11th Hour for Aha, which will be released on April 9. On Monday, the teaser trailer for 11th Hour was released featuring Bhatia in the Telugu crime thriller series as Aratrika Reddy. Tamannaah also went live on Monday on the streaming platforms official YouTube and Facebook pages to talk about her web series, which is directed by Praveen Sattaru. The series also stars Arun Adith, Vamsi Krishna, Roshni Prakash, Abhijeeth Poondla, Shatru, Madhusudhan Rao, Jayaprakash, Pavithra Lokesh, Srikanth Iyengar, and Anirudh Balaji. Tamannaah also released the teaser of her web series on her Instagram account writing, "11th Hour Teaser • An aha Original • Premieres April 9 "Chakravyuham lo chikkukunnappudu daari vetikite dorakadu, create cheskovalsi ostundi" #11thHour premieres April 9, mana @ahavideoIN lo!" Check out the teaser here.

Recently, the actor posted a teaser of her performing the dance number Jwala Reddy from Gopichand’s upcoming film Seetimaarr. She wrote on Instagram, "Presenting you #JwalaReddy from my upcoming movie #Seetimaarr. I had an extremely enjoyable experience shooting for this folk song with my amazing director @isampathnandi , who has always given me some of my most memorable songs till date! Dance your heart out to Jwala Reddy". Watch the video here.

Tamannaah Bhatia on the work front

Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in her debut web series November Story for Disney+ Hotstar. Her upcoming films include the Hindi film Bole Chudiyan alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and the long-delayed That Is Mahalakshmi, the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Queen (2014). She will appear alongside Gopichand in the upcoming sports drama flick Seetimaarr, directed by Sampath Nandi. The film will be released on April 2, 2021.

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to star in the upcoming Telugu remake of the Hindi film AndhaDhun (2018), which had Ayushmann Khuranna in the lead. Tamannaah will also be seen alongside Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzada in the sequel to her 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration titled F3.

Promo Image Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

