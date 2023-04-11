Tamannaah Bhatia Embraces Skin Pigmentation And Acne, Says 'love Yourself'

Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared a video of herself on social media. In the video, the Entertainment actor embraced her natural self. The actress also asked young girls to love themselves no matter what.

In her no-filter video, Tamannaah proudly embraced her skin with patches and acne. She wore a white top and black shades. Sharing the video on Instagram, she urged young girls to not stress about their "bad skin days."

In the video, she can be heard saying, "There are good skin days and then there are not-so-good skin days as well. As you can see no filter, it's so important to love yourself these days. And I have chosen to love myself just the way I am. That doesn't take away from who I am, how I'm, and how I'm feeling. So I'm just going to go to work and have a busy day. Sending you everyone lots of love. An especially young girl, who looks at their skin and goes yuck, why is it happening to me? It happens to everyone."

Captioning the video, she wrote, "Gentle reminder to love yourself no matter what." Take a look at the video below:

Tamannah Bhatia's work life

Talking about Tamannah Bhatia's professional life, she is all set to appear in Rajnikanth-starrer Jailer. The film is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film also stars Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar among others.

Moreover, she is also gearing up for her Malayalam film Bandra. The film is directed by Arun Gopu and the actress will be seen opposite Dileep. Apart from them, she is also a part of Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh's starrer Bholaa Shankar. The film will hit theatres on August 11.