Tamannaah Bhatia Enjoys Lavish Dinner And A Qawwali Performance With 'F3' Crew

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia had a jolly time with the team of her upcoming film F3 in a regal palace in Hyderabad. Busy shooting for the film in the city, the team took some time off their schedule to enjoy a team dinner date filled with food and a special Qawwali performance. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 superhit entertainment drama titled F2: Fun and Frustration.

Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys dinner with the F3 team

Documenting her memorable night on her Instagram, the 31-year-old shared glimpses of the dinner date with her online fans. She also clicked a selfie with the director of the film Anil Ravipudi. In the pictures, the actor appeared to have enjoyed a lavish dinner along with a soulful Qawwali performance from the musicians.

More on Tamannaah in F3

The highly anticipated comedy-drama F3 is creating a major buzz on the internet. Reprising their role from the previous film, actors Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada will be back on the screen to flaunt their chemistry. Backed by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is set to focus on the characters' ability to deal with money-related problems. With the shooting underway, the makers have yet to announce the official date of the F3 release.

More on Tamannaah Bhatia

Touted as one of the leading actors of the South film industry, the actor has forged an impressive resume with a variety of great projects across the genres under her belt. She has also appeared in several Bollywood films opposite notable actors of the industry. Some of her superhit films include Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, K.G.F: Chapter 1, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and more.

Recently, the actor appeared in the 2021 film Maestro, a remake of the Bollywood blockbuster hit Andhadhun. Stepping into the role of Tabu, she took to her Instagram to open up about her experience. She wrote, ''This was the first day of Maestro. This was also the day we locked the look for my character in the movie. Looking back, this movie is so special to me - not only because it has been made with a lot of love and care, but also because I had the honour to step into Tabu mam’s @tabutiful rendition of Simran.''

Image: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks