Tamannaah Bhatia Extends Bday Wishes For Brother In Heartfelt Post; Shares Adorable Video

Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram account to share a birthday video for her brother Anand Bhatia. In the video, she added pictures with him along with their parents. She also added solo pictures of her brother and also with his wife Kartika. She also compiled the memories of him getting his degree when he became a doctor and also some pictures with the furry friends. Have a look at Tamannaah Bhatia's brother's birthday video.

Tamannaah Bhatia wishes brother Anand on his birthday

While sharing the video, she wrote his nickname "Pupu" saying how much she loves him. She wrote, "Happy birthday pupu @anandsbhatiamd Love you to the moon and back". The comments section is filled with the fans pouring in wishes for the actor's brother. Take a look.

A look at Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Earlier, on the occasion of Father's Day, the actor shared a reel for him. In the video, the narrator talks about giving one's hand to their father and seeing the reaction. Tamannaah shows her face in the beginning and then takes her hand to her father who was drinking his beverage. He then looks at her, holds her hand and shakes it. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Giving my hand to the man who has taught me how to walk! Wait for his reaction...." Take a look at it.

Earlier, she shared an adorable Instagram reel featuring her furry friend Ginger. In the video, she is lying on the bed and playing with the dog. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Don’t trouble the trouble, if you trouble the trouble the trouble troubles you.” Check it out.

Tamannaah Bhatia on the work front

The actor was last seen in the series, November Story which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. It is a murder mystery where the quest to find the truth behind the crime unveils a series of hidden truths. Other than this, she has various projects lined up and will appear in movies like F3, Maestro, Seetimaar and many more.

