Tamannaah Bhatia Has Encounter With The One Who 'kick Started The Happy Days' In Her Life

Tamannaah Bhatia seemed absolutely stunned after she bumped into the director who kick-started Happy Days in her life. The actor met with director Sekhar Kammula and seemed visibly excited to meet him at an unexpected place. Tamannaah Bhatia took to social media to share her enthusiasm and excitement for the director and also wished him well for his next film. The fans of the actor too seemed extremely delighted by the reaction and the pictures posted by the actor.

Tamannaah Bhatia recalls her "Happy Days" as she meets director Sekhar Kammula

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia posted a couple of pictures where she can be seen covering her face in excitement as she hugs director Kammula. The actor seemed completely star-struck in the first picture posted by her. The second picture however saw both the artists standing shoulder to shoulder as they smiled for the camera in front of them. Tamannaah Bhatia took to the caption to express how she could not believe she ran into the person who kickstarted her film career with the film Happy Days. Prior to Happy Days, the actor had been involved in several Tamil and Telugu films. However, it was the 2007 film Happy Days that really skyrocketed her career in the Telugu film industry. From there, Tamannaah Bhatia went on to sign several films and became a popular actor in the south film industry.

Therefore, Tamannaah Bhatia was delighted to meet the director who began her film career in such a positive manner. Thus she and the director were all smiles as they greeted each other. Tamannaah Bhatia exchanged pleasantries and credited him with kick-starting her own Happy Days with his film by the same name. She then went on to mention that she is very excited for the director's next release titled Love Story featuring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles. Tamannaah Bhatia also praised both the actors for their film. Further on, the actor closed her caption by using several hashtags reminiscing the memories of their film together and cherishing her actor-director bond with Kammulla. Fans too seemed extremely delighted with this post and mentioned that they would love to see them both work together for a film once again.

