Tamannaah Bhatia In A Dilemma 'to Shower Or Not To Shower'; Fans Have Hilarious Response

Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram recently featured a no-makeup selfie. The actress gave fans a glimpse of her bare face and asked them to put her out of her dilemma. With lockdown like restrictions in the country, Tamannaah Bhatia seemed confused about whether she should shower or not and used hashtags like #confusion and #lockdowndairies.

Tamannaah Bhatia's dilemma

In the selfie, the actress was seen pouting for the camera as she asked fans to solve her confusion. The actress wrote, "To shower or not to shower, that is the question." and used the hashtags #confusion #pleasehelp #lockdown dairies.

Fans react to Tamannaah Bhatia's latest Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram post and left their comments. One fan left a hilarious reply and commented that the actress shouldn't shower and save water. While the majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Tamannaah Bhatia announced the release of her web series November Story

The actress took to her Instagram, shared a trailer of her web series November Story, and announced that the series is now streaming online. Along with the trailer, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress penned down a note and explained how the project was close to her heart. Tamannaah's note read "A passion project that weathered many storms over the last 2 years but has finally emerged triumphant because of cumulative hard work, grit and foresight of the entire crew. A project that is more personal than professional, a project that I poured my heart and soul into wholeheartedly."

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming movies

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun titled Maestro. The movie will also star Nithiin and Nabha Natesh in the lead role. She will also be seen in Anil Ravipudi's F3, a sequel to the 2019's superhit film F2: Fun and Frustration. The film stars actors like Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. The actress will also be seen in the sports action film Seetimaarr opposite Gopichand in the lead role. Some of Tamannaah Bhatia's other upcoming movies include Gurthunda Seethakalam, That Is Mahalakshmi and Bole Chudiyan.

IMAGE: TAMANNAAH BHATIA'S INSTAGRAM

