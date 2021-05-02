Tamannaah Bhatia: List Of Movies Of The Actress Which Were Dubbed In Hindi

Tamanna Bhatia, known professionally as Tamannaah, is one of the most successful actresses of South Indian Film Industry who predominantly appears in Telugu and Tamil films. Tamannaah Bhatia's movies include Ayan, Paiyaa, Siruthai, Veeram, 100% Love, Oosaravelli, Racha, Thadaka and many more. The actress has also established herself in Bollywood with hit films like Baahubali and Baahubali 2 . Bhatia has acted in nearly 65 films in three languages, so far. Here is a list of Tamannaah Bhatia's dubbed movies -

Tamannaah Bhatia's dubbed movies

Badrinath dubbed in Hindi as 'Sangharsh Aur Vijay'

Badrinath is a Telugu action film starring Allu Arjun in the lead role along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj. The plot of the film revolves around Badri, a warrior and the protector of the Badrinath temple, who tries to revive Alakananda’s faith in God. He is then pitted against her cruel uncle Sarkar, while his Guru suspects him to be in love with Alakananda, which is against the rules. The film co-stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Rakesh Varre, Rao Ramesh and Pragathi. The film was directed by V. V. Vinayak.

Racha’ dubbed in Hindi as ‘Betting Raja’

Racha is a Telugu action film featuring Ram Charan and Tamannaah in the lead roles, with Mukesh Rishi, Dev Gill, and Kota Srinivasa Rao playing the antagonists. The plot of the film focuses on Raj, who leads a carefree life and makes money by betting. When he desperately needs money to treat his father, he agrees to bet where he must charm Chaitra, played by Bhatia, and make her fall in love with him, but then he learns a startling fact. The film was super hit and dubbed into Hindi as Betting Raja. Racha was directed by Sampath Nandi.

‘Sree’ dubbed in Hindi as ‘Shatir Khiladi’

Sree is a Telugu action film directed by K.Dasaradh which stars Manoj Manchu, Tamannaah, and Mohan Babu. The film focuses on Sriram who lives with his widowed mother and is in love with Sandhya. He wants to avenge his father who worked for a gangster and was killed because he wanted to mend his ways after marriage. The film received positive reviews and was a commercial success. The movie was dubbed into Hindi as Shatir Khiladi.

‘Veeram’ dubbed in Hindi as ‘Veeram The Powerman’

Veeram is a Tamil action film starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, while an ensemble supporting cast which includes Tamannaah, Vidharth, Bala, Santhanam, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, and Abhinaya. The plot of the films revolves around Vinayagam (Kumar), who lives with his four brothers who often get into trouble with the law. The brothers try to set up Vinayagam with a girl however, his past catches up with him. The film received positive reviews from critics and was successful at the box office. The film was dubbed in Hindi as Veeram The Powerman and was directed by Siva.

Aagadu dubbed in Hindi as Encounter Shankar

Aagadu is a Telugu action comedy film directed by Srinu Vaitla. It features Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah in the lead roles and Rajendra Prasad, Sonu Sood, Brahmanandam, and M. S. Narayana in supporting roles. The film revolves around an encounter specialist, who is transferred as CI to a village which is dominated by a local goon. The film was dubbed into Hindi as Encounter Shankar.

‘Baahubali’ dubbed in Hindi as ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’

Baahubali is an epic historical fiction film directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah in the lead roles, with Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar in supporting roles. The movie is a tale of the lost rightful heir of the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati, who learns about his true identity while falling in love with a rebellious warrior, who intends to rescue the former queen of Mahismati. The film received record-breaking box office success. Its Hindi dubbed version Baahubali: The Beginning also broke several records by becoming the highest-grossing dubbed film in India.

‘Baahubali 2′ dubbed in Hindi as ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’

Baahubali 2 is an epic historical fiction film directed by S. S. Rajamouli and the sequel to Baahubali. The film stars the same cast as its predecessor was dubbed in Hindi as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The plot of the film focuses on Shiva, the son of Bahubali, who learns about his heritage and begins to look for answers. His story is shown in parallel to the events that occurred in the past in the Kingdom of Mahishmati.

