Tamannaah Bhatia Masters The Telangana Accent As Jwala Reddy For 'Seetimarr'

Baahubali: The Beginning actress Tamannaah Bhatia wrapped up the dubbing for an upcoming sports-action film Seetimaarr. The actress took to her Instagram to share a fun picture from her dubbing session with director Sampath Nandi with a message for her fans. Tamannaah also shared photos on her Instagram story and a special person she met during her dubbing session in the studio. See the pictures here!

Tamannaah Bhatia dubbing in Seetimaarr

The 31-year-old actress, dressed in a casual wear, can be seen celebrating with Sampath Nandi as they finished the dubbing session for Seetimarr. In the caption, Tamannaah thanked her team for having faith in her and giving her the character of Jwala Reddy in the movie. Sharing her experience, the actress wrote that she had fun while experiencing and trying out the Telangana accent for the movie.

Tamannaah reposted Sampath Nandi post who complimented her for nailing the Telangana accent. Furthermore, Sampath Nandi wrote that Tamannaah breathed life into every cell of Jwala Reddy and admired her efforts and hard work. The actress posted a BTS picture from her dubbing session and wrote 'Wrapped dubbing for #Seetimaarr' on her story.

Pic Credit: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram.

Netizens reaction to the post

Fans were excited to see Tamannaah trying out the Telangana accent as the comment section was flooded with fire emojis and compliments for the actress. Choreographer Melvin Louis also dropped by to drop an emoji to compliment the actress on her new project. Several fans commented 'amazing' and 'awesome' under the post.

Pic Credit: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram.

A look at Tamannaah Bhatia's movies

The Baahubali 2: The Conclusion actress entered the film industry with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. She made her Telugu film debut with the movie Sri in 2005 and Tamil Film Kedi in 2006. Tamannaah Bhatia's movies such as Ayan, Paiyaa, Siruthai, Oosaravelli, and her blockbuster movies like Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion contributed to her success in the industry.

Seetimaarr cast details

The upcoming sports action movie Seetimaarr, directed by Sampath Nandi will star Tamannaah Bhatia, Gopichand, and Digangana Suryavanshi. Adding to the Seetimaarr cast are actors like Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Rao Ramesh, and many more who will be seen in supporting roles. The movie is set to be released on the 2nd of April this year.

