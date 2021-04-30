Tamannaah Bhatia Mourns Cinematographer KV Anand's Death, Calls Him 'a Gem Of A Person'

Acclaimed Tamil cinematographer K V Anand breathed his last on April 30, 2021. Several actors from the south-Indian film industry have expressed grief over his demise. Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram to pay tribute to the late K V Anand and also expressed her heartfelt condolences to his family.

Tamannaah Bhatia mourns KV Anand's death

Tamannah shared a picture of KV Anand and wrote that she was lucky enough to work with him. She also described him as ‘legendary’ and how she got a chance to see ‘what a gem of a person he was’. Tamannah further wrote, “He gave me my most memorable movie in the Tamil film Industry. Sir, you are irreplaceable. My deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti”.

KV Anand developed chest pain and drove himself to the hospital. He suffered a heart attack at 3 AM and passed away. He was 54-years-old. The late director won the National Film Award for Best Cinematography for his film Thenmavin Kombath wherein he debut as a cinematographer. His debut directorial film Kana Kandaen is deemed to be one of his finest films that earned critical acclaim from the audience and critics alike. He is the founder of the Indian Society of Cinematographers. Some of his other notable works are Kadhal Desam, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Josh and Nayak: The Real Hero.

Tamannah Bhatia and KV Anand’s film

The 31-year-old actor starred in Ayan which was directed by the late KV Anand. This Tamil action film also starred Suriya, Prabhu, Akashdeep Saighal, Jagan, and Karunas in prominent roles. The plot of the film revolves around a well-educated man, Devaraj Velusamy who works for Dass, a smuggler of the unlicensed movies. Deva’s mother repeatedly tells him to stop working for Dass as his father died doing the same dirty business with him. Tamannah played the role of Yamuna, who is Deva’s love interest. When Deva’s best friend Chitti is killed, he sets out to seek revenge.

Tamannaah Bhatia's movies

The Bahuballi star has several films lined up for releases this year. She is next going to be seen in Seetimaarr, a Telugu sports action film. It is directed by Sampath Nandi.

