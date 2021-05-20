Tamannaah Bhatia On Her 'November Story' Character: 'Part-time Hacker, Full-time Daughter'

Tamannaah Bhatia's Disney+Hotstar series November Story release date is scheduled to be today, May 20 on the OTT platform. She shared a few snippets from the series on her social media. She also revealed a few details about her character Anuradha. Take a look at what Anuradha aka Anu is like in the Tamil crime thriller series.

Tammannah Bhatia gives details about her character Anuradha

Tammannah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle to talk about her character in November Story. She wrote, "Meet Anu, a part-time hacker and a full-time devoted daughter who would go to any lengths to save her father." She mentioned five things the audience should know about Anu Ganesan. Her character always saves the day and she is extremely passionate about her work. Apart from that she is a problem solver and comes up with solutions quite easily. Anu is also a devoted daughter and extremely determined. She will get things done the way she wants and stay firm on her decisions.

Reactions to Tamannaah's character Anu

As soon as Tamannaah shared the video, her fans wrote all things nice in the comment section. They mentioned that her character looks good on screen. They also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some comments on Tamannaah Bhatia's video.

A sneak peek into Tamannah Bhatia's Instagram

Tamannaah shared a promo video of her latest series. The video revealed that a murder has taken place. The victim has been stabbed 47 times after she died. Tamannaah wrote, "A passion project that weathered many storms over the last 2 years but has finally emerged triumphant because of cumulative hard work, grit and foresight of the entire crew." She mentioned that the project was more personal to her than professional. She poured her heart and soul into it wholeheartedly. She also shared the November Story trailer informing her fans about her series. Take a look at the November story trailer and promo video here.

About November Story

The Tamil crime thriller web series is directed by Indhra Subramanian and produced by Ananda Vikatan for Disney+ Hotstar. The series stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role along with G.M.Kumar as her father Ganeshan. Vivek Prasanna, Aruldoss, and Namita Krishnamurthy as Mathi are also part of the cast. It is a murder mystery wherein a well-known novelist is found at a crime scene. However, as he is suffering from Alzheimer's, he does not remember what happened. His daughter tries to protect him from getting entangled in the case.

