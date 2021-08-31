Tamannaah Bhatia On The Launch Of Her New Book, 'Back To The Roots': 'It Feels Surreal'

Tamannaah Bhatia, one of the prominent actors from the South Indian movie industry, recently shared a piece of delightful news with her fans. She then mentioned how she was thrilled to announce the release of her book, Back To The Roots, and exclaimed that she could not believe it.

Tamannaah Bhatia on the release of her book, Back To The Roots

Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram handle and announced the release of her highly-anticipated book, Back To The Roots. In the post, she added a series of photos in which she can be seen posing for the camera while reading her book.

In the caption, she wrote about the time when her life got extremely hectic while she was constantly shooting right after the lockdown was uplifted. Stating further, she mentioned how she finally had one entire day to herself when she spent it reflecting and re-reading her lockdown baby, Back To The Roots. Adding to it, she wrote, “Can't believe that the book is finally come to fruition and you will be reading it from tomorrow. (It releases tomorrow and it feels surreal) Lying under the trees and reflecting back on the journey of this book, my heart is filled with gratitude. A big thank you to @luke_coutinho for trusting me and asking me to collaborate on the book, and @penguinindia for publishing my journey of returning back to the roots. I hope this simple book will impact you in the most amazing way.” (sic)

The moment Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram post surfaced on the internet, all of her fans were thrilled and showered hearts in the comment section. Many of them also complimented her on how she looked beautiful in her latest photos while others mentioned how they were excited to read her book. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest Instagram post.

Tamannaah Bhatia on the work front

The actor currently has a lot on her plate and is gearing up for the release of a couple of her movies namely Seetimaarr, Maestro, Ghani, Plan A Plan B and F3. These movies are expected to release this year while the other Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies whose release date hasn’t been revealed yet are Gurthunda Seethakalam, Bole Chudiyan and That is Mahalakshmi.

IMAGE: TAMANNAAH BHATIA FACEBOOK