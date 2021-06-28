Tamannaah Bhatia Posts A 'true Story' As She Shares 'confessions Of A Workaholic'

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram on June 26 to post a video of her showcasing how she has traits of being a workaholic. In the video, the actor is seen looking at her phone to check the dates as someone asks her about the time when they can shoot content. Tamannaah Bhatia looks at her phone and mentions her busy schedule indicating that she has no time.

The actor says that June 25 is already over, June 26 - she is shooting, then she is travelling and then she is shooting again. She then realises her busy schedule and tells the person that she would get back to her soon. The person is heard confirming that whether she is sure about it when Tamannaah makes a guilty facial expression showing her busy schedule on her phone. She posted the video with the caption, "Confessions of a workaholic". She also added the hashtags - 'true story'. 'confessions' and 'shoot life'.

Fans in a huge number complimented Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram video. Several users showered love for the actor by posting heart and love emoticons. Check out fan reactions on Tamannaah Bhatia's latest video.

Tamannaah Bhatia on Masterchef Telugu

Earlier, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Masterchef Telugu. Facing her back towards the camera, she could be seen donning a silver embroidered full-length gown. Bhatia's caption read, "Coming soon.... 🍕 🍔 🍸 🎬". In the picture, Tamannaah could be seen posing, while standing on a wooden plank, as other crew members were seen fixing the light and working on the sets.

Later, she also posted a picture with Vijay Sethupati as she wrapped up shooting the promo of Masterchef Telugu. In the picture, she was spotted donning a wine coloured embroidered gown while Vijay kept it casual. The actor posted the picture with the caption, "Happy to have shot the promo of @masterchef_telugu_official with @actorvijaysethupathi. Coming soon on @geminitv"

Tamannaah Bhatia's movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah has several movies in her kitty. Some of her upcoming movies are Gurthunda Seethakalam, Seetimaarr, and Maestro. Tamannaah Bhatia's latest crime drama November Story received rave reviews from netizens. The show is available on Disney Plus Hotstar. She will be featured opposite actor Aashim Gulati in the web series which is titled Yaari Dosti. It will be directed by Arunima Sharma. She will be making her directorial debut in the OTT space with this show. The filming for the show is expected to kick off by September 2021 and it is expected to premiere in 2022.

