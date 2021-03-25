Tamannaah Bhatia Posts Funny Clip With Moustache; Fan Thinks Actor Looks Like Mickey Mouse

Tamannaah Bhatia recently added a hilarious video clip of herself in which she showcased the most trending filter on social media. All her fans expressed in the comments section that the video was extremely funny and had them cracking up.

Tamannaah Bhatia entertains fans by putting on a moustache

Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this funny video clip of herself in which she can be seen sitting at one of her movie sets and wearing an elegant peach top. As she added the filter to her face, it began singing a song. Her look also depicted a huge moustache on her face that made her video funnier.

She captioned it by stating “ManickamSpeaks Talking Manickam, Walking Manickam, Singing Manickam.” The moment fans saw Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram post, they took to her comment section and stated she looked super cute in her post while one of the others added that she was looking like Mickey Mouse. Many of her fans complimented her edit and stated this was the best they had seen so far while others mentioned that she looked superb in a moustache. Many others dropped in laughing emojis in the comments to depict that her hilarious video had them cracking up. Some of the fans also addressed her as a funny bunny and mentioned how she was a cutie pie. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram post and see how they showered her post with immense love and appreciation.





Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies

The actor has been a significant part of several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films and has managed to gain a massive fan following from all over the country. Some of the most loved Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies include Konchem Istam Konchem Kastam, Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu, Veeram, Tadakha, Vasuvum Saravananum Onna Padichavanga, Dharma Durai, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Tutak Tutak Tutiya, and others. Some of her upcoming movies are namely Seetimaarr, F3, Gurthunda Seethakalam, That Is Mahalakshmi, Bole Chudiyan, alongwith an untitled movie.

Image Source- Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

