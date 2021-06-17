Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals 'morning Saliva' Works On Pimples Even Though It Sounds 'gross'

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia receives lot of compliments for her flawless skin and she has also shared her skincare routine in the past. The Baahubali actor has been vocal about how she takes out time and effort to take good care of her skin. Recently, Tamannaah revealed that one of the ‘weirdest’ things that she applied to her face was her morning saliva. She also revealed how it is a cure for pimples as well.

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals the importance of morning saliva in skincare

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah was asked what she does when she gets a pimple. To this, the Himmatwala actor revealed that she would always ‘break’ her pimples when she was young and realised that it is not a solution. Then, she went on to reveal that one’s own morning saliva is the best solution to treating a pimple. She also added that it has the ability to ‘dry out’ the pimple as well. She also agreed that this remedy sounds ‘gross’ but it definitely works. Tamannaah also emphasised the importance of getting ‘medical help’ if a skincare issue has been ‘recurring’.

A look into Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

The 31-year-old actor often shares pictures and videos on her social media to give her fans a sneak peek into her life. A couple of days ago, she shared an adorable Instagram reel featuring her furry friend Ginger. In the video, she is lying on the bed and playing with the dog. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Don’t trouble the trouble,if you trouble the trouble the trouble troubles you.”Many of her fans could not stop laughing at the video because of the antics she is doing with her dog. See Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram post below.

Tamannaah Bhatia's movies

She shot to fame with her performances in the Tamil and Telugu movies Kalloori and Happy Days respectively. Some of her other popular works are Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Kanden Kadhalai, Veeram, Humshakals and Aagadu among others. Tamannaah has a power-packed schedule as she several releases lined up for releases. Some of her upcoming movies are Gurthunda Seethakalam, Seetimaarr and Maestro. Her performance in the recently released crime drama web series titled November Story has been widely appreciated. The show is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Image: TAMANNAAH BHATIA’S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.