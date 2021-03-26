Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals The Mystery Behind Her Alter Ego 'Manickam', Shares BTS Video

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram on Friday to reveal the mystery behind her alter ego 'Manickam'. In the video, she is seen unsuccessfully re-applying her moustache despite making several attempts to fix her look. She wrote on Instagram, "The mystery of Manickam’s moustache #Bloopers #BehindTheScenes". Fans took to the comments and reacted with several heart and love emojis. Check out the BTS video and see how fans, followers and celebs reacted to it here.

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals the mystery behind her alter ego 'Manickam'

Tamannaah Bhatia engaged fans with hilarious videos featuring her alter ego 'Manickam' for her new advertisement on Disney+Hotstar VIP and specials. She recently posted a video featuring the popular moustache filter on Instagram and made funny gestures. She wrote on Instagram, "ManickamSpeaks. Talking Manickam, Walking Manickam, Singing Manickam.@disneyplushotstarvip !#EntertainmentOdaAllrounder". Check out the video here.

On Thursday, Tamanaah Bhatia also took to Instagram to post a new advertisement in Tamil for Disney+ Hotstar where she is seen in her 'Manickam' avatar as she convinces her colleague that her latest web series November Story is the best show on Disney+ Hotstar and that he should watch it soon. Tamannaah's 'Manickam' is then interrupted by her seniors who already bust her fake appearance, but she decides to play bluff and stay in character. Tamannaah wrote in her caption, "Manickam never lies. Manickam always tells the truth and the truth is, Tamannaah’s November Story will be the best show on @disneyplushotstarvip, You want to bet on it? #EntertainmentOdaAllRounder". Check out the video here.

Tamannaah Bhatia on the work front

Tamannaah Bhatia will appear in the Disney+Hotstar Tamil web series November Story set to release on the platform soon. November Story marks the actor's digital debut. She will also star in the web series 11th Hour, directed by Praveen Sattaru. It will be released on Aha on April 9. Her upcoming films include the Hindi film Bole Chudiyan alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and the long-delayed That Is Mahalakshmi, the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Queen (2014). She will appear alongside Gopichand in the upcoming sports drama flick Seetimaarr, directed by Sampath Nandi.

She will also star in the upcoming Telugu remake of the Hindi film AndhaDhun (2018). Tamannaah will also be reuniting with Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzada in the sequel to her 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration titled F3.

