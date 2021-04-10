Tamannaah Bhatia Shares A Pic Of Herself On The Way To Hyderabad As '11th Hour' Releases

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram on April 9, 2021, to share a picture of herself at the entrance of a private jet. According to her caption, she was going to be in Hyderabad soon. She wrote, “See you soon Hyderabad”, followed by the tags to the people who were instrumental in making her look the way she did in the picture.

In the picture, she is seen wearing a three-piece blue outfit including pair of drawstring pants with an oversized linen blazer. The blazer has been left unbuttoned and a bralette in the same hue as the pant and blazer is peeking out. The actor is looking away from the camera with a big smile on her face. Tamannaah's outfit is by the APZ label. The actor accessorised her look with a white face mask that was embellished with a gold chain. She completed the look with white clear pumps and parted her hair down the middle and styled it in soft waves.

Tamannaah Bhatia flies to Hyderabad as 11th Hour releases

Fans and followers of the actor reached out to compliment her. Many people commented on the post saying that she looked beautiful as she always did. Some people even commented that they had watched 11th Hour and it was everything that they had expected and more. Most people commented using emojis of fire and hearts to express their feelings for the actor. The post has received over 365k likes and still counting.

Tamannaah Bhatia has made her OTT debut with 11th Hour, a high-stakes boardroom thriller that premiered on April 9. The trailer for the web series was released on April 7 and has since received over 1.3 million views on YouTube. Tamannaah can be witnessed fighting a corporate war to win it all in this business thriller.

In Tamannaah Bhatia's web series, she plays protagonist Aratrika Reddy, who is confronted by antagonists at each and every turn. The eight-episode web series, developed by Praveen Sattaru, is based on Upendra Namburi's 2017 novel 8 Hours. With all on the line, Tamannaah has to find a way to conquer the one-night boardroom challenge.

Promo Image Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.