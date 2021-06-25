Tamannaah Bhatia Shares A Sneak Peek Of 'Masterchef Telugu', Fans Say 'can't Wait'

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle recently and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Masterchef Telugu. The actor's back was facing the camera and the Bahubali fame actor could be seen wearing a stunning silver full-length gown. Bhatia's caption read, "Coming soon.... 🍕 🍔 🍸 🎬". In the picture, Tamannaah could be seen posing, while standing on a wooden plank, while other crew members were seen fixing the light and working on the sets.

Netizens react to Tamannaah's Instagram post

Tamannaah has a following of around 13 million people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 60k likes within a few hours of posting it. Fans and followers of the Entertainment actor bombarded the comments section with heart emojis. While one of the followers commented saying, "Awww can't wait tammu all the best😍😍😍😍😍😍", another one stated, "Can't wait🔥🔥🔥".

More about Masterchef Telugu

MasterChef is a cooking reality show where talented chefs from different walks of life will compete for the prestigious title. The TV series format which is believed to have originated in the UK has been adapted and inspired many shows across the globe over the past three decades. The Telugu version of the reality series premiered early this year in April.

Tamannaah Bhatia's movies

Tamannaah shot to fame with her performances in the Tamil and Telugu movies Kalloori and Happy Days respectively. Some of her other popular works are Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Kanden Kadhalai, Veeram, Humshakals and Aagadu among others. Tamannaah has a power-packed schedule as she several releases lined up for releases. Some of her upcoming movies are Gurthunda Seethakalam, Seetimaarr, and Maestro.

Her performance in the recently released crime drama web series titled November Story has been widely appreciated. The show is available on Disney Plus Hotstar. Tamannaah will be starring opposite actor Aashim Gulati in the web series which is titled Yaari Dosti. It will be directed by Arunima Sharma, who will make her directorial debut in the OTT space with this show. The filming for the show is expected to kick off by September 2021 and it is expected to premiere in 2022.

