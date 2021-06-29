Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Behind-the-scene Photo From The Sets Of 'MasterChef Telugu'

MasterChef Telugu will premier very soon on television and the makers have already started showing glimpses of the show to the audience. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia will also be a part of the show as its host and recently she showed her fans some moments from the sets of Masterchef. Tamannaah took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a behind the scene photo from the set of Masterchef Telegu. Tamannah will be seen hosting the upcoming season of Masterchef Telegu.

In the post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia, she can be seen in a golden shimmery dress that has a blush background and is embossed with brown and golden sequences. Tamannaah has minimal makeup and no jewellery on her in the photo. The actor can be seen in the middle of flipping her hair in the photo. Her brown tresses have been styled in soft curls for the photo. Indicating her hair flip, Tamannaah captioned the photo and wrote, “Flipping out 😋”.

Many of Tamannaah’s fans and colleagues praised her look and commented with compliments in the post. Actor Shruti Haasan took to the section and wrote, “You Gorgeous girl” while actor Priyamvada Kant wrote, “Fayaa”. One of Tamannaah’s fans wrote, “Stunning beauty 😍” while another fan wrote, “Tammy🥰😍😘 so beautiful ❤️”.

MasterChef Telugu

Tamannaah Bhatia has been constantly giving her fans updates from the set of Masterchef Telegu. Recently, Tamannaah posted a behind-the-scene photo with actor Vijay Sethupathi from the set of Masterchef Telegu. The actors got together to shoot the promo of the show. Tamannah can be seen wearing a maroon coloured gown in the photo while Vijay can be seen donning a black shirt and t-shirt and a pair of jeans. Tamannaah captioned the photo and wrote, “Happy to have shot the promo of @masterchef_telugu_official with @actorvijaysethupathi 🎥. Coming soon on @geminitv 😊”.

On the work front

Tamannaah Bhatia made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005. She went on to do many popular movies including Happy Days, Kalidasu, Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Paiyaa, Badrinath, Humshakals, Baahubali: The Beginning, Devi, Action, and many more. Tamannaah will be seen next in movies like F3, Maestro, Seetimaarr, Gurthunda Seethakalam, Bole Churiyan and This is Mahalaxmi.

