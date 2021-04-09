Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Picture Of Her Scrumptious And Wholesome Breakfast Platter

Tamannaah Bhatia had an interesting platter of breakfast laid out for her today morning, as she jetted off to Hyderabad for the promotions of her upcoming web series titled 11th Hour. The actor’s post has been receiving exciting responses since she shared it on the morning of April 9, 2021. Read along and take a look at the post here.

Tamannaah shares a picture with her ‘Breakfast’ in a recent Instagram post

The actor held a tray full of snacks, including cookies, chips, cakes, and made a puppy face in the picture so as to hint that she wanted to eat all that was present on the tray. Tamannaah wrote along with her picture, “Breakfast Please…” and added a bunch of emojis. She has received some fun and watchful replies from her fitness coaches in the comments under the post. One of the comments read, “Hmm ...eyes on you .... what did you finally eat?” to which the actor replied, “Nothing”.

Another comment by a fitness instructor read, “Hope u had nothing from this” and Tamannaah wrote “exactly” following with a series of laughing emojis. The post has received over 320k likes since it was shared two hours ago on the photo-sharing platform. Take a look at some of the comments under the post here.

Tamannaah also shared another picture just before she boarded the flight and took off to Hyderabad. She donned a light blue coordinate set, with a jacket added on top and a pair of transparent strap heels. Her hair was left open, styles into waves and she wrote, “See you soon Hyderabad, @ahavideoin #11thhour #AratrikaReddy” for her caption.

The actor is visiting Hyderabad for the promotions of her upcoming web series 11th Hour, which will stream on the platform Aha video. Tamannaah is playing the titular role of Aratrika Reddy, in the thriller drama series that released on April 8, 2021. She took to her Instagram page on the day of the release, shared a poster of the show and wrote, “Our labour of love and hard work is all yours now! #11thHour streaming now on @ahavideoIN”. Tamannaah first announced the project on her Instagram feed on March 28, 2021.

Promo Image: Tamannaah's Instagram

