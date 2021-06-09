Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Video Tickling Her Furry Friend Ginger; Netizens Call It Adorable

Tamannaah Bhatia is often seen sharing photos and videos from her personal as well as her work life. The actor was recently spending time with her makeup artist and friend Billy Manik and was seen irritating her pet dog Ginger. Tamannaah captioned her video with a tongue twister. Take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest video with the pet dog.

Tamannaah Bhatia's video with Ginger Manik

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle to share a video of a pet dog-napping with her. The actor was seen lying beside Billy's dog Ginger. She started tickling Ginger near her tummy while he was asleep. Tamannaah added a funny sound in the background and eventually played with Ginger's fluffy ears. She wore a black striped top and wrote in the caption, "Don’t trouble the trouble, if you trouble the trouble the trouble troubles you" followed by hashtags "#telugudialogues" and "#gingermanik".

Reactions to Tamannaah Bhatia’s video with Ginger

As soon as Tamannaah shared the video, her followers and fans wrote all things nice. They found the video hilarious as it synced perfecting with the Telugu tongue twister. Writer Luke Coutinho wrote that the video was beautiful. Others mentioned that the video was adorable. Some of them even flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest video.

A sneak peek into Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Earlier, she shared an adorable picture of herself from her lockdown diaries. She was seen making a puppy face in the selfie where her hair was all messy. The actor wore a casual T-shirt as she relaxed at home during the lockdown. She wrote in the caption, "To shower or not to shower, that is the question." She told her fans that she was confused and that she needed help to decide.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the actor shared an adorable picture with her mother. She was seen snuggling with her mother in the bed. The two were seen posing for the photo. She wrote, "Nothing better than your cuddles mommy." Here are some of the pictures from her Instagram.

