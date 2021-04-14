Tamannaah Bhatia 'turns Everything To Gold' With Her Midas Touch On Tamil New Year; WATCH

Baahubali: The Beginning actress Tamannaah Bhatia took to her social media to wish her fans on the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year. Sharing an interesting video on her Instagram, Tamannaah hilariously sent her good regards and wishes to her fans on Tamil New Year. Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram.

'Everything I touch becomes gold'

Tamannaah seemed to have been gifted the touch of Midas on the occasion of the Tamil New Year, celebrated on the 14th of April this year. The 31-year-old actress shared a video where she can be seen touching various household items such as a remote, laptop, book, and a cup. The actress can be seen staring at the gold objects in bewilderment in the video and expressed her shock in the caption writing that everything she touches turns to gold. She continued writing 'is this a dream' and wished her fans on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

Netizens' reaction to Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Fans were ecstatic to watch the video of Tamannaah turning objects to gold as several fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One fan also complimented the actress for her caption under the post. Others chimed in to wish Tammannaah a happy Tamil New Year.

A look at Tamannaah Bhatia's photos and videos

The South Indian actress recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her on the sets and captioned the story writing 'It's a wrap'. She shared a fun reel on her Instagram from the same shooting where she transitioned from one location to another and captioned the video writing 'travel but no travel'. Known for her fitness, Tamannaah updated her fans on her fitness journey by sharing a selfie flaunting her toned abs.

Tamannaah Bhatia's movies

Predominantly working in South Indian movies, Tamannaah Bhatia's movies like Ayan, Veeram, Thadaka, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy helped her establish herself as one of the most sought-after actresses of the South Cinema industry. Tamannaah also worked in Bollywood movies such as Himmatwala and Humshakals. The actress is all set to star in F3, the sequel to her 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration.

