Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Gurthundha Seethakalam' To Hit Big Screens On February 2022

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently gearing up for her upcoming film titled Gurthunda Seethakalam to hit the theatres and revealed its release date in an exciting announcement on Monday. The actor headed to her Instagram handle and shared a poster of the upcoming project and revealed that it will release in February 2022. Apart from Bhatia, the film will also see Satyadev Kancharana and Kavya Shetty take on pivotal roles.

Tamannaah Bhatia announced the release date of Gurthundha Seethakalam

Tamannaah Bhatia is all set for the release of her next film, Gurthunda Seethakalam which will hit the big screens in February 2022. The actor took to social media and shared the poster of the film as she invited fans and followers to 'come fall in love'. She wrote, "This valentines month come fall in love with Dev & Nidhi. #GurthundhaSeethakalam in theatres near you in Feb 2022❤️"

In conversation with ANI, the actor opened up about her upcoming romantic film and called it an 'honest love story'. She mentioned it covered 'several nuances' and also shared that it helped her explore in terms of acting. She hoped her fans would enjoy the film and shower it with love as they have done in the past. She said, "Gurthundha Seethakalam is an honest love story. It touches several nuances of a person in his quest to find love. The film allowed me to explore a lot as an actor. It gave me a chance of diving deep into my emotions. It is a labour of love and hard work. I am so glad to present it to the world, and I hope the audience showers it with as much love as they did this year with all my projects." The actor will also be seen in the Telugu film Bholaa Shankar, in which she will take on a key role alongside Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh, who will appear as siblings in the film. The shoot for the film recently went on floors with a grand ceremony. Apart from these films, Tamannaah will also be seen in Plan A Plan B and F3 in the pipeline.

With input from ANI

Image: Facebook/@Tamannaah Bhatia