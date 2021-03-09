Tamannaah Bhatia's Heartfelt Caption For Women's Day Acknowledges Her 'superwoman Powers'

On March 8, 2021, actor Tamannaah Bhatia took to her official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her upcoming series, 11th Hour. The sneak-peek video comes as a Womenâ€™s Day special. Sharing it, the actor wrote a heartfelt caption, talking about her battle of COVID-19, during the filming of the last schedule. In the caption, she further extended her wishes to all the women on International Womenâ€™s Day.

Tamannaah Bhatia appreciates 'Superwoman' powers within herself

In the video, Tamannaah can be seen sporting a professional look. She wore a black shirt which she paired with a dark grey blazer and a pair of trousers. Her makeup was kept subtle and her hair was styled in loose beach waves and kept open. As for the caption, she wrote, â€œToday and every day I champion my unapologetic female tribe who have forged their own path, braved the storm, never played victim, challenged convention, determined their life story and fiercely run the worldâ€.

She added, â€œThe â€˜#11thHourâ€™ is special. I battled through COVID 19 whilst completing the last schedule and in all of this chaos, I began to appreciate the superwoman powers within myself even more. I always have done things I was a little not ready to do and then I have that breakthrough moment but I guess thatâ€™s how you evolveâ€. â€œRaising a toast to all the incredible women out there. Never stop shining and spreading your hustle as you make this world a better placeâ€, she concluded. Sharing a glimpse of her upcoming series, she also tagged the director and producers.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop lovely comments. A fan commented, â€œU r an incredible women sisâ€. Another one wrote, â€œStunning performance Tam. This is amazingâ€ with praising hands and fire emoji. A user commented, â€œMore power to you. happy women's dayâ€ with a heart eyed-face emoji. Another user wrote, â€œRelease it soonâ€ with several red hearts.

Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, 11th Hour is a corporate thriller web series on Aha. It features Tamannaah in the lead role, while it also stars Aratrika Reddy. The web series marks her first Telugu web series. Furthermore, she will also be seen in November Story, a Tamil crime thriller web series on Disney+ Hotstar. It is helmed by Indhra Subramaniam. Â

Image Source: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram