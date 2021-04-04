Tamannaah Bhatia's Inspiring Workout Videos That Will Give Fans Major 'fitness Goals'

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia appears in Telugu, Tamil as well as Hindi language films. Apart from charming the audience with her acting, she uses her social media to give her fans 'fitness goals'. Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram is filled with workout videos and fans express how helpful these are many times on her posts. Apart from videos, the actor also shares pictures from her gym and writes a note about being fit. Have a look at Tamannaah Bhatia's workout videos.

Tamannaah Bhatia's workout videos

Weeks ago, the actor shared a video of herself in the gym. In the video, she can be seen working out her muscles and 'crushing it hard'. The video had the song Diva by singer Beyonce and in the caption, the actor wrote, "Just crushed my workout". She even added the "Monday" sticker to give her fans some "Monday Motivation". In the video, she was seen wearing blue gym wear and beige pants. The video has over 260k+ likes. Check it out.

The actor, who was tested positive for Coronavirus, went back to the gym after recovering. In one such workout video, the actor can be seen doing weight training. In the caption, she mentioned getting back to her pre-covid body and how she was being consistent with her training. The caption read, "You don’t have to be extreme, just be consistent. 2 months of consistent, supervised workout routines with @devimeena and @kirandembla, and I’m back to my pre-covid body! In your face Covid-19". The video has over 1.9 million views.

Tamannaah Bhatia also went on to share a 3-minute video with her workout buddies. The video showed the actor warming up, doing cardio and also other workouts. In the caption, she talked about empowering women and how she loved group sessions at the gym. It read, "Empowered women, empower women! Group workout sessions feel like a party and it keep us all motivated.

Amazing women deserve fit bodies to go with". The video has over 1.3 million views. Check it out.

Lastly, the actor shared a picture while posing after her workout. In the picture, Tamannah could be seen wearing red gym wear along with black pants. In the caption, she wrote, "The body achieves what the mind believes.". Check it out.

