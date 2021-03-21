Tamannaah Bhatia's Movies Where She Played A Strong-willed Protagonist

South Indian star Tamannaah Bhatia is a celebrated artist who has worked in a variety of films across genres. She is well-known amongst the fans for her passionate acting which helps her put forth her versatility and hard work. The actor has worked in a variety of films where she played the role of a strong woman who had distinct skillsets and unique ways of approaching life in general. Have a look at a bunch of films and all details related to them.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s strong roles

1. Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali: The Beginning is a blockbuster film that hit the theatres in 2011. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Shiva, who is directly linked to the royal family but is unaware of the obstacles that lie ahead for him. Tamannaah Bhatia plays the role of a warrior lady in the film, who has a mission to accomplish. The film has been directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in key roles.

2. Devi

Devi is a horror-comedy film that hit the theatres in the year 2016. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a young man, who is forced to marry a simple woman from a small town. Tamannaah Bhatia plays the role of a young lady who has been possessed with the spirit of a female actor who has a quite successful life. She is strong, independent, and does not let anyone draw boundaries for her. The film has been directed by AL Vijay and stars Prabhu Deva and Sonu Sood in important roles.

3. Happy Days

Happy Days is a college drama film which hit the theatres in the year 2007. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a bunch of students and their adventures in college. Tamannaah Bhatia plays the role of Madhu in the film, who is one of the six friends. She is determined and simple, which is the rare quality that drives her through the ups and downs of college life. The film Happy Days has been directed by Sekhar Kammula and also stars Varun Sandesh and Gayatri Rao in key roles.

4. 100% Love

100% Love is a romantic drama film that hit the theatres in the year 2011. The plot of the film revolves around two lovers and the various obstacles they face due to their unresolved ego clashes. Tamannaah Bhatia plays the role of Mahalakshmi, who is sweet and bubbly but would not let someone step over her in the name of affection. The film has been written and directed by Sukumar and stars Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in a key role.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube